The AccounTech Summit 2025 to Empower the Future of Finance

Following the success of its inaugural edition, the highly anticipated AccounTech Summit 2025 International returns for its second edition in Lagos.

The two-day event will bring together, finance professionals, technology innovators, policy drivers, and corporate leaders from across Africa and beyond, reinforcing its position as the continent’s most influential platform for the intersection of finance, technology, and sustainability.

The summit is an initiative of The Lefort Foundation, hosted by The Techy Accountant and held in partnership with the Fintech Association of Nigeria (Fintech NGR), alongside the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA).

The inaugural edition in 2024 made an impact, bringing together over 2,000 participants from 12 countries and more than 50 cities, featuring over 35 speakers, industry exhibitors, and sessions that sparked conversations on digital transformation in finance. The 2025 edition aims to scale the impact, deepening conversations around finance sustainability and practical digital adoption.

The AccounTech Summit 2025 International has the theme: ‘Integrating Technology and Finance Sustainability: A Blueprint for the Future’.

The two-day event will serve as a hub for strategic collaboration, practical learning, and future-oriented dialogue. Attendees can expect a deeply immersive experience filled with networking opportunities, leadership insights, technical knowledge sessions, and access to digital solutions shaping the future of work in finance. It is not only a professional gathering but also a movement that is building capacity, expanding ecosystems, and nurturing the next generation of digital finance leaders.

Convener of the summit, Mrs. Oluwatoyin Olufon, said: “The summit was born out of a desire to transform how finance professionals and digital enthusiasts perceive and apply technology. Our goal is to continue building a community that is not only digitally competent but also sustainably driven and globally competitive.”