Rotary District 9112 Presents Scholarships to Indigent Undergraduates

Rotary International District 9112 successfully awarded scholarships to selected brilliant but indigent undergraduates.

According to the pioneer District Governor, Rotarian Femi Adenekan, the scholarship cheques were given to undergraduates who were nominated by over 74 clubs and passed a rigorous screening process, including a computer-based aptitude test conducted by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC).

“Each of the awardees received allowances for school fees, feeding, and textbooks,” Adenekan said, emphasising Rotary’s commitment to education and skills development.

He noted that the scholarship beneficiaries were 200-level university students and HND1 polytechnic students drawn from Lagos and Ogun States.

The awards were made possible through the Rotary District Educational and Welfare Endowment Fund (DEWEF), established during the 1991–92 Rotary year by the then-District 9110, now District 9112.

Chairman of the DEWEF Committee, Rotarian Abosede Ewumi, explained that “DEWEF is designed to assist brilliant but poor students in tertiary institutions across Lagos and Ogun States. Rotarians have consistently donated to support this educational cause.”

The Chairman DEWEF Board of Trustees, past District Governor Yomi Adewunmi in his remarks stated: “This scholarship initiative is a beacon of hope, empowering young minds through the power of education.” 

Present at the ceremony were the District governor-elect 2025-2026, Rotarian Lanre Adedoyin; District Governor- nominee 2026-2027, Rotarian Layi Abidoye; District 9112 Executive Secretary, Rotarian Wilson Esangbedo and District Conference Committee Chairman, Rotarian Segun Adewakun.

