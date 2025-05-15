Ogun Promises Spectacular Opening Ceremony for 22nd NSF

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has promised a spectacular opening ceremony for the 22nd National Sports Festival (NSF), which is set to kick off May 16 inside the MKO Abiola Sports Complex.

The Governor assured all the 36 states and the FCT that the Ogun would exceed expectations with an extraordinary show at the opening ceremony.

“We are going to have a colourful and spectacular opening ceremony, unlike anything seen before in the history of the National Sports Festival.

“Beyond the opening ceremony, we want attendees to have a once-in-a-lifetime experience at the games, which is why we are ensuring all our tourist centres are in top shape before the festival begins,” he said.

For the visiting teams, the Governor further stressed that efforts are in full swing to prepare all tourists centres scattered across the state.

“We want our visitors to look forward to returning to Ogun State, which is why we have temporarily closed all our tourist centres, including the popular Olumo Rock, to ensure they are in excellent condition for our guests to enjoy during the games. We want all our visitors to feel at home and enjoy the beautiful atmosphere set for the festival,” he added.

Segun Odegbami, the state’s Grand Sports Ambassador, commended the Governor’s visionary leadership as Ogun hosts the biggest sporting event in Africa, aside from the African Games.

“I must commend the vision of Mr. Governor. All the necessary elements to stage a world-class sporting event have been put in place for the festival, and we eagerly await the arrival of our visitors. We aim to showcase the state’s potential through the NSF, and we believe all our guests will enjoy the warm hospitality of the Gateway State from May 16 to 30,” Odegbami said after being appointed as the Grand Sports Ambassador by the Governor.