NSIB Clarifies Role in Wigwes’ Helicopter Crash Investigation

•Says it’s unfair to generalise that airports in Nigeria are unsafe

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja





Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has clarified its role in the investigation of the helicopter crash that killed former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Access Holdings, Herbert Wigwe; his wife, Doreen; their son, Chizi; and former NGX Group Chairman, Abimbola Ogunbanjo.

NSIB also responded to recent concerns regarding the safety of Nigerian airports.

Commenting on the investigation into the helicopter crash, Director-General of NSIB, Captain Alex Bade Jr., during an interview on Arise News Channel, tried to correct the widely held impression that the bureau worked “side-by-side” with the United States National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

“We were an interested party, and were kept abreast of the process by the NTSB, who led the investigation in the US,” Bade clarified.

The NTSB report had indicated that the probable cause of the accident was spatial disorientation.

Bade stated that the report also highlighted deficiencies in the helicopter company’s oversight and safety management processes.

He said, “It appears there were systemic issues, and the flight risk assessment should have indicated a higher risk.

“While it’s easy to blame the pilot, there is a system behind the pilot that should have mitigated these risks.”

In response to a statement from the U.S. State Department suggesting that Nigerian airports were generally unsafe, Bade said, “While there is always room for improvement, the NSIB does not concur with the assessment that Nigerian airports are generally unsafe.”

According to Bade Jr., it is crucial to consider the context and metrics used in such evaluations.

However, he acknowledged that challenges, such as perimeter fencing and instances of wildlife intrusion, existed at some airports.

Bade emphasised that the challenges were not peculiar to Nigeria and occurred at airports globally, including in the United States.

He stated, “It’s unfair to generalise that our airports are totally unsafe. We recognise the need for continuous improvement, and we commend the efforts of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) in implementing upgrades.”

In a statement yesterday by the agency regarding a recent incident in Asaba, where an aircraft was reported to have encountered animals on the runway, Bade said, “The aircraft was fine and continued its journey to Abuja without any damage.

“The incident was reported to the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA). Since there was no significant issue, it was not reported to the NSIB.

“However, we plan to reach out to the private entity managing the airport to discuss best practices.”

He further stated that such occurrences “involving animals on runways are rare in Nigeria”.

He also provided an update on NSIB’s expanded mandate.

The NSIB director-general stated, “In line with our Establishment Act of 2022, we are now the sole accident investigation agency in Nigeria, covering air, rail, road, and maritime.

“We are developing the necessary frameworks, including maritime investigation regulations, training manuals, investigation procedure policies, and manuals.

“The maritime and rail frameworks are complete, and we are engaging stakeholders for their buy-in.”