All Nigerians to Be Enrolled to NIMC Databank Before End of Year

•120m Nigerians enrolled so far, says Coker-Odusote

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





No fewer than 120 million Nigerians have been enrolled so far by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

NIMC Director-General, Abisoye Coker-Odusote, disclosed the figure on Wednesday in Abuja while addressing the media.

The agency also disclosed plans to move the enrolment to various wards in the country as part of efforts to get all Nigerians enrolled, insisting that a target of enrolling all Nigerians before the end of 2025 has been set.

Coker-Odusote said the target of enrolment of all Nigerians into the NIMC databank by the end of the year had been set.

She stated, “Our systems have moved from 100 million capacity to about 250 million due to the upgrade and launch of various digital platforms to support our services in line with international standards and best practices.

“That is why I can assure you that before the end of this year, NIMC will have enrolled all Nigerians and residents. We have moved from local government areas to wards and communities to ensure that we have seamless enrolment.”

She also revealed that the agency had in the past 18 months embarked on the training and reorientation of its workers to ensure efficient and effective service delivery in all aspects of their operations.

She further disclosed that through collaboration and partnerships with about 120 Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of government, the country’s National Social Register had been updated and 2.3 million Nigerians had been verified and revalidated.

Coker-Odusote explained, “Within the past 18 months, we have been able to cover lots of ground. Besides the ongoing integration of the Civil Service and Agencies under the ministries, we have also integrated the private sector, especially banks and Telcos.

“This development has helped to eliminate fake new sites and fake sites for NIN registration by some sharks. NIN is now tied to the school feeding programme, student loans programme, and disbursement of government social welfare packages.

“The government has been able to cut waste and eliminate identity fraud and corruption within the system. What we are advocating is that citizens should take responsibility for the safety and protection of their data.”