UNICEF Partners Unizik to Launch Institute of Social Policy, Promises More Research Institutes

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka





The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in partnership with Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, in Anambra State, has launched the Institute of Social Policy.

During the launch, UNICEF stated the initiative is to enhance research, generate evidence, formulate policies, and develop human capacity among individuals and government institutions across federal, state, and local levels in Nigeria.

UNICEF Country representative, Ms. Cristian Munduate, who was at the launch said with technical and financial support from UNICEF, the Social Policy Programme has been collaboratively developed to address significant knowledge and capacity gaps that were identified through a strategic partnership established in 2018.

She said more of such institutions would be established in various institutions.

She said: “The initiative aligns with UNICEF’s commitment to strengthening the government frameworks and empowering stakeholders to promote child rights and sustainable development.

“This initiative marks a critical step towards building a robust group of professionals who will drive evidence-based policy planning and implementation in Nigeria.

“Through our partnership with academic institutions, we are establishing a foundation for sustainable social development that emphasises the rights of children and women.”

She revealed the Institute offers postgraduate degrees, including a Post Graduate Diploma (PGD), Master’s in Social Policy (MSP), Master of Science (MSc), and Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Social Policy.

“Also, it will offer short courses tailored to meet the specific needs of organisations, focusing on essentials such as poverty measurement and analysis, public financial management, social protection & investment, and social policy design, analysis and evaluation.”

Earlier, the Director of the institute, Prof. Uche Nwogwugwu said the university has provided conducive environment for intending students, saying the institute will be research-based and will help to solve contemporary problems in society.

Acting Vice-Chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Professor Joseph Ikechebelu, expressed happiness about the launch of the institute, saying, “The establishment of the Institute of Social Policy signifies a new chapter in our commitment to research and capacity building in social policy.

“This partnership with UNICEF will enable us to equip and empower future leaders by providing them with essential skills and knowledge to address intricate social issues, thereby contributing to sustainable development in Nigeria.”