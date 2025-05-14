Truckers Back e-call-up System to Tackle Onne Port Congestion 

Despite claims that a call-up system is not necessary at the Onne Port in the Eastern part of the country, the Association of Maritime Truck Owners (AMATO) has said that implementing a fully automated system would not only streamline trade operations but also help prevent road accidents.

In a statement, a Chieftain of South-South Chapter, Adeshina Ajibola, stated that the need to re-order the movement of trucks into and out of the Federal Ocean Terminal, and Federal Lighter Terminal, in Onne Port will take trucks that usually park at booths sides of the road leading to port off the road.

He said that congestion will continue to choke major access roads around the Onne port axis as stakeholders in the trucking and logistics industry are voicing support for the call-up system, an initiative he said is “aimed at streamlining truck movement and eliminating illegal roadside parking in and around port corridors.”

He explained that trucks parked on both sides of the road are supposed to be inside a truck park, adding that automating truck movements will also enhance data creation of throughput and other trade data.

Commenting on the development, a trucker, Mr. John Chukwu, noted that although the policy was introduced by the NPA without input from truckers, it must still be complied with.

Similarly, Mr. Mike Idike, a trucker said the mistakes of the Lagos Call Up system have been corrected in technology being deployed to Onne port adding the failure of Apapa will not be repeated.

Speaking, Chairman of Call Up Technologies, Mr. Ayo Durowaye, explained that the call-up system was initially launched in Onne before being implemented in Lagos.

He emphasised that the port represents a matter of national security and should be managed accordingly, noting that the movement of both people and vehicles in and out of the port must be strictly regulated to ensure the safety and security of this vital economic asset.

In his comments, Samuel Ossai, Coordinating Secretary of Onne Container Truck Drivers, stated that truck drivers are eager to embrace the Call-Up system at Onne Port. He added that anyone opposing the initiative is likely acting out of selfish or disgruntled motives.

Ossai also said that the group had concluded plans to sensitize its members ahead of the commencement of the implementation of the call up in Onne Port.

Reacting to the development, Chairman, Nigerian Port Consultative Council, Eastern Port, Chief Godwin Ololuka, described the e-call-up system as one of the best innovations introduced to ease the flow of business at the port.