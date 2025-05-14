SeamlessHR, Outsourcing Professionals Seek Innovation to Improve Payroll Services

Gideon Arinze

Nigerian HR tech startup SeamlessHR, in partnership with the Association of Outsourcing Professionals of Nigeria (AOPN), yesterday held a meeting to discuss the urgency for innovation in payroll and financial operations.

Themed “Enhance Business Efficiency Through Automation and Immersive Workflows,” the meeting spotlighted how intelligent financial infrastructure, fully integrated within HR and payroll systems, can drive business continuity, and improve employee satisfaction.

Speaking during the meeting, the President, Association of Outsourcing Professionals of Nigeria (AOPN), Mope Abudu, said that it was intended to explore how the convergence of financial technology and workforce automation is emerging as a critical advantage for progressive businesses navigating economic uncertainty.

“As key contributors to Nigeria’s economy, we cannot afford to be left behind in the wave of digital transformation shaping the future of work,” he said. “The outsourcing sector must lead in efficiency and innovation, and the integration of intelligent systems that support workforce management,”.

Speaking during the event, Director, Embedded Finance, SeamlessHR,Oke Egbi said that outsourcing companies face daily liquidity issues, irregular cash flow, and growing payroll obligations.

He noted that the partnership between SeamlessHR and AOPN signals a shared commitment to transforming Nigeria’s outsourcing sector through smarter, more efficient financial systems.