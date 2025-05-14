House Urges FG to Intervene, Ensure Reversal of Blockade By Benin Republic

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja





The House of Representatives has called on the federal government to intervene and ensure the reversal of the blockade by the government of Republic of Benin for free movement of people, goods and services.

The resolution of the House followed the adoption of a motion moved at the plenary on Tuesday by Hon. Mohammed Bio.

Moving the motion, the lawmaker said there are several border communities in Baruten Local Government Area of Kwara State, one of which is Tabera, sharing boundary with Tandu Community in Parakou, Republic of Benin.

Bio explained the proximity of Nigeria through Baruten to the Republic of Benin has opened up bilateral relationships between the two countries in the area of movement of people, goods and services.

He added that Tabera-Tandu Road serves as the easiest road and sole agricultural trade route linking Okuta District in Nigeria with Parakou Province in the Republic of Benin.

The lawmaker recalled that on the 6th May, Beninese Security Personnel in joint operation with the Ministry of Agriculture and Commerce on the order of the President of Republic of Benin effected a pre-dawn blockade of Tabera-Tandu Road with heavy stones, barring movement of people, goods and services between Nigeria and Republic of Benin.

Bio argued that this presidential directive of blockade has disrupted movement of people, seasonal cashew and soya beans trade that are critical to rural livelihood of people in the border communities of the two countries.

He expressed worry that the blockade is making life unbearable for people and this may force them to cause breach of law and order.

The lawmaker also expressed worry that the blockade poses a significant strain on bilateral relations and ECOWAS trade cooperation which Nigeria and Republic of Benin are parties to.

He noted that continuation of the blockade restricting movement of people, goods and services without urgent resolution could ignite rancours between people of the two countries and further contribute to insecurity the two countries are battling within that part of the countries.

The House resolved to: “Urge the federal government to initiate diplomatic representations to the Government of Republic of Benin to resolve the problem and ensure reversal of the blockade for free movement of people, goods and services in accordance with agreements between the two countries and ECOWAS Policy.”

It also mandated the House Committees on Foreign Affairs, Cooperation and Integration for Africa, Treaties, Protocols and Agreements to intervene and report back to the House within four weeks.