Cross Rivers Youths Pass Vote of No Confidence on Senator Williams

Sunday Okobi

Youths from Central senatorial district of Cross Rivers have passed an overwhelming ‘Vote of No Confidence’ on the senator representing them at the National Assembly, Senator Eteng Williams, because of his ‘‘poor performance and lack of effective representation.’’

This took place during the youth leaders and stakeholders’ gathering held recently.

According to a statement, in his welcome address, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Youth Mobilisation, Dan Obo Jnr., noted that the gathering was aimed at holding elected leaders accountable and promoting youth involvement in governance. He disclosed that it was time to challenge underperformance by leadership of the district.

Leading the charge against Senator Williams according to him, was the Youth Chairman of Yakurr LGA, Obuli Arikpo, who moved the motion for a ‘Vote of No Confidence on Williams.’ Arikpo accused the senator of neglecting the developmental needs of the district.

The motion was seconded and adopted by the Youth Chairman of Etung LGA, Odu John, who echoed the sentiment that the senator has fallen short of the expectations of the people.

Speaking also, the Community Relations Officer (Ikom 1 Constituency) to the Governor, Mbeh Sagas Etta, commended the state Governor, Senator Bassey Edet Otu, for his strides in infrastructure development, including road construction and hospital rehabilitation across the senatorial district.

Following the ‘Vote of No Confidence’ on Williams, Etta appealed to the governor to allow the people of district to democratically select a more competent representative ahead of the 2027 elections. He concluded by thanking the APC chairman for keeping the senatorial seat open for new aspirants.

The event ended with a renewed call for unity among the youths and political participation, with a strong message that leadership must be earned through performance and accountability.