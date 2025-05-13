Tinubu Felicitates Osun Gov Adeleke At 65

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has rejoiced with the Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, as he clocks 65 on May 13.

Adeleke was first elected Senator representing Osun West Senatorial District in 2017, taking over from his late brother, Senator Isiaka Adeleke, before becoming governor in 2022.

The president, in a release issued on Tuesday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, noted that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governor has created a niche for himself as a politician of reckoning not only in Osun State but also across the country and beyond.

Commending Governor Adeleke, President Tinubu noted that he has proven to be pan-Nigerian in his way of life and governance philosophy, exemplified by his Yoruba and Igbo heritage.

The president personally prayed for more years, good health and God’s infinite mercies on Governor Adeleke, the Asiwaju of Edeland, his hometown.