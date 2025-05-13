Legend Internet Debuts Nigeria’s First Fibre-to-the-Room Service

In a bold move that cements its leadership in digital infrastructure, Legend Internet PLC has launched FTTR by Legend — Nigeria’s first Fibre-to-the-Room (FTTR) service, redefining the standard for broadband connectivity across homes and businesses.

This groundbreaking innovation was deployed by Legend, with strategic technology support from global telecommunications leader- Huawei.

The result is a seamless digital experience that meets the demands of modern living.

The launch of FTTR follows the recent signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Legend Internet and Huawei Technologies.

“Our collaboration with Huawei reflects our commitment to global standards and local innovation. Unlike traditional broadband that stops at the router, FTTR by Legend brings pure fibre into every room, offering zero lag, full-house coverage, and the performance needed for smart homes, remote work, creators, and tech-forward enterprises.

“Being listed on NGX is just the beginning, With FTTR by Legend, we are building the infrastructure of the future, today — not just to improve connectivity, but to transform how people live, work, and create,” said Aisha Abdulaziz, CEO of Legend Internet Plc.

The collaboration is aimed at accelerating broadband infrastructure development, enhancing local capacity, and positioning Nigeria as a digital leader in Africa. Huawei brings decades of R&D in fibre optic and smart home technology to support Legend in deploying this state-of-the-art infrastructure.