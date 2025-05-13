  • Tuesday, 13th May, 2025

Legend Internet Debuts Nigeria’s First Fibre-to-the-Room Service

Nigeria | 48 minutes ago

In a bold move that cements its leadership in digital infrastructure, Legend Internet PLC has launched FTTR by Legend — Nigeria’s first Fibre-to-the-Room (FTTR) service, redefining the standard for broadband connectivity across homes and businesses.

This groundbreaking innovation was deployed by Legend, with strategic technology support from global telecommunications leader- Huawei.

The result is a seamless digital experience that meets the demands of modern living.

The launch of FTTR follows the recent signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Legend Internet and Huawei Technologies.

“Our collaboration with Huawei reflects our commitment to global standards and local innovation. Unlike traditional broadband that stops at the router, FTTR by Legend brings pure fibre into every room, offering zero lag, full-house coverage, and the performance needed for smart homes, remote work, creators, and tech-forward enterprises.

 “Being listed on NGX is just the beginning, With FTTR by Legend, we are building the infrastructure of the future, today — not just to improve connectivity, but to transform how people live, work, and create,” said Aisha Abdulaziz, CEO of Legend Internet Plc.

The collaboration is aimed at accelerating broadband infrastructure development, enhancing local capacity, and positioning Nigeria as a digital leader in Africa. Huawei brings decades of R&D in fibre optic and smart home technology to support Legend in deploying this state-of-the-art infrastructure.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.