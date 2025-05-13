Gov. Abiodun Hails NPFL for Harmonised Calendar 

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun is excited with developments in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) which he said has been able to establish a pattern for its calendar.

Abiodun spoke while receiving a delegation from the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) led by the President, Ibrahim Gusau and Chairman of the NPFL, Hon. Gbenga Elegbeleye.

They were in Abeokuta to felicitate the Governor following the official presentation of the 2024/25 NPFL season trophy to Remo Stars.

The Governor said it is commendable that the NPFL season has been adjusted to run parallel to most global leagues which are concluded before the month of June.

“While the champions, our own Remo Stars from Ogun State was crowned on Sunday, there is just one more game to conclude the season which means the season will be shutting down this May just as will be the case with most European leagues. This is commendable”, remarked Abiodun who was in Ikenne for the elaborate trophy presentation ceremony.

He also lauded the NPFL Board led by Elegbeleye for organising a hitch-free season that produced a champion without rancor.

“It is to the credit of the NPFL Board led by my brother, Elegbeleye that we had this beautiful trophy celebrations today with all stakeholders united in agreement that we have a worthy winner in Remo Stars”, the Governor told his guests which also had in attendance, some NFF Board members including Ganiyu Majekodunmi, Aisha Falode and Silas Agara.