FG to Close Ijora-Marine Bridge in Lagos for 21 Days 

The Federal Government has announced the temporary closure of the Ijora-Marine Bridge in Lagos State, from May 18, to carry out urgent repairs that will last for 21 days.

The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Mrs Olukorede Kesha, said in a statement on Tuesday that the closure would begin at 7.00 a.m. on Sunday (May 18).

She said that some sections of the bridge would be completely closed, while others would experience partial closure during the period.

Kesha said that the repairs would involve lifting the bridge deck to replace worn-out bearings and carrying out other critical maintenance work.

According to her, the aim is to make the bridge safer and more comfortable for motorists and pedestrians.

Kesha said: “We understand the inconvenience this may cause, but this is a necessary step to keep the bridge in good condition and ensure safety of all road users.”

She added that traffic diversion had been carefully arranged and traffic officials would be on ground to guide motorists and ensure smooth flow of traffic.

She also appealed to residents, commuters and business owners in the area to plan their movements ahead and cooperate during the period.

“Safety signs and traffic management tools will be put in place to minimise disruption.

“We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience and thank members of the public for their patience,” she added. (NAN)