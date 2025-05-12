WELCOME TO THE NEW JOB

America, and the world, has a new Pope but not the one Donald Trump hoped for, himself. Although he was an unexpected choice, he appears to be a very good choice.

From what is being reported, Pope Leo XIV will follow in the footsteps of Pope Francis. The church needs to be all encompassing as its members are more diverse than they used to be.

My own catholic childhood, in the 1960s, of old Irish priests with accents so broad I had trouble following what they were saying are so long gone. Now we have priests from any country although in my parish, not from America yet.

There are also old tweets from the new Pope commenting on Trump and Vance which will make their first meeting interesting. Maybe there will need to be some divine intervention there.

Welcome to the job, good luck and be aware of the truth of the people you meet as not all great people are good people.

Dennis Fitzgerald,

Melbourne, Australia