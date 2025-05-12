Tinubu to Inaugurate Elumelu-led Disaster Relief Fund Committee Tomorrow

Sunday Ehigiator

President Bola Tinubu will tomorrow(Tuesday, May 13) inaugurate the Tony Elumelu-led Disaster Relief Fund Committee. In an invitation letter signed by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, the inauguration is scheduled to be held by 2.00p.m at the Council Chambers, State House, Abuja.

It would be recalled that in September 2024, the federal government set up the committee to coordinate and secure financial support from all three levels of government, the private sector, and international philanthropic organisations to strengthen the nation’s ability to respond effectively to climate-related disasters.

The initiative was announced by Edun, while noting that President Tinubu directed the set up of the disaster funds to mitigate the climate challenges of the era, which from time to time would need prevention measures and swift response to its effects.

Mr Edun explained that this would operate separately from the existing relief funds and would focus majorly on pulling financial resources together from other sources, he explained further that it would be in the best of class funds and may probably be headed by the leadership of the private sector.

He said: “Now we know we do have the NEMA Relief Fund, we even have the Flood Relief Funds set up around 2012 but Mr President feels we need in this era of climate change, climate events as well as from time to time there will be matters in prevention measures there will be disaster that will occur.”

“We need to build greater resilience in the form of substantial disaster relief funds, separate from agencies that intervened physically, this will focus on the financing and bringing together the funding from across the spectrum of the Federal.

“Sub-national levels and the local levels, and the private sectors and international philanthropic organisations, the best in class funds that will be led by top corporate governance, including leadership by the private sector at an appropriate level, probably heading it.”

He emphasised the importance of pooling funds from various sectors and being prepared when disasters strike.

“In order to build for Nigerians a resilient response that is adequately sized, scaled and quality and able to respond in such occurrences as we had in Borno and elsewhere,” he added.