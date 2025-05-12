Tinubu Swears in New INEC Commissioners, CCB Board Members

* Presides over FEC meeting

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has sworn in two newly appointed commissioners of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), as well as members of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) at the State House in Abuja.

The brief ceremony took place at the Council Chambers shortly before the commencement of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

Those inaugurated as INEC commissioners were Mallam Tukur Abdulrazaq Yusuf, representing the North-west, and Professor Sunday Nwambam Aja, representing Ebonyi State in the South-east.

Also sworn in were two new members of the CCB board — Ikpeme Kenneth Ndem from Cross River State and retired Justice Buba Ibrahim Nyaure from Taraba State.

Immediately after the swearing-in ceremony, the sixth Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting for year 2026 commenced with President Tinubu presiding.

Present at Monday’s FEC meeting are Vice-President Kashim Shettima; Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume; Chief of Staff to the President, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila; and National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu.

Also in attendance are the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun; Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Atiku Bagudu; and Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, among others.

Details later…