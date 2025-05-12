Remo Stars Officially Crowned NPFL Champions

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Remo Stars were officially crowned champions of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) on Sunday evening in Ikenne shortly after defeating Ikorodu City 4-1 to take their total points to 71.

Before their home game against the Ikorodu Oga Boys, Remo Stars had won the NPFL with three games to spare.

In a fitting ceremony that lifted the image of the country’s topflight league to new heights, Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, was on hand to present the NPFL trophy to the Ogun-based club in front of jubilant fans inside the Remo Stars Stadium. The win sealed Remo Stars’ maiden top-flight title and capped a dominant season.

Despite conceding an early goal in the 15th minute, Remo Stars responded with four unanswered goals. Sikiru Alimi equalized in the 37th minute, before Ibrahim Shuaib put them ahead in the 41st. Birthday celebrant Babatunde Bello scored the third in the 48th minute, and Olamilekan Adedayo who scored the winning goal that earned them the win against Niger Tornnadoes and the title, added the fourth in the 67th, sealing a convincing result.

Founded in 2004 by billionaire businessman Kunle Soname, the club’s rise from lower-division football to NPFL champions marks a historic achievement for the Southwest region, being the first from the zone to lift the league title since Julius Berger in 1991.