Aiyedatiwa’s Victory over Edema at Appeal Court Deserving, Says Marindoti

Convener of Social Rehabilitation Group (SRG), Dr. Marindoti Oludare, has extended warm congratulations to Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa on his resounding victory at the Court of Appeal, describing it as a momentous win not just for the governor, but for the people of Ondo State.

Oludare, a Nigerian born, US-based political activist fondly known as Marindoti, emphasised that the court’s decision to uphold the people’s mandate against what he described as a baseless challenge from Ondo the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) governorship candidate, Gbenga Edema, reaffirmed the trust and confidence Ondo citizens have in Governor Aiyedatiwa’s leadership.

“This victory is more than personal; it is a clear expression of the people’s will,” he stated.

Reflecting on the outcome, he said, “Governor Aiyedatiwa’s administration is a gift to us here in Ondo State.

“The victory, reflected in his 18-0 sweep across all local government areas, clearly shows that the people stand firmly behind him.

“His mandate is solid, and his leadership is undeniable.”

Marindoti urged the governor not to be distracted by “sour, tasteless voices” that, in his words, “have failed to connect with the people and continue to sow division.”

He stressed that the people had spoken clearly, and their decision should not be doubted.

He also encouraged the governor to remain focused on the OUR EASE agenda; a strategic plan aimed at Economic Advancement, Agricultural Development, Social Welfare, and Education which he described as crucial in transforming Ondo State’s future.

“This objective remains a critical tool in lifting Ondo State out of current economic challenges and leading us into prosperity,” he said.

On the economy, Marindoti lauded the administration’s efforts to create employment opportunities and improve livelihoods, calling them not only visionary but necessary.

He also praised the governor’s strides in enhancing state security, applauding the integration of modern technologies in the fight to keep communities safe.

“With the growing challenges in ensuring the safety of our citizens, we must stay ahead with innovative solutions,” he added.

Turning to healthcare, Marindoti commended Governor Aiyedatiwa for the distribution of essential health materials and improving access to healthcare.

However, he urged the governor to consider structural reforms that would guarantee a more efficient and sustainable healthcare system for all citizens.

In education, he hailed the massive recruitment of new teachers as a major step forward and advocated for the integration of technology in classrooms.

“This will not only help our teachers reach their full potential but will also prepare our students with skills for the future job market,” he remarked.

Marindoti also acknowledged the administration’s commitment to revamping agriculture and infrastructure sectors he sees as the backbone of Ondo State’s economic recovery.

He thus encouraged further investment in these areas to lift more citizens out of poverty and create long-term prosperity.

Marindoti, as such, described Governor Aiyedatiwa’s leadership as a “beacon of hope” and expressed confidence that the Court of Appeal’s victory has marked the beginning of greater achievements ahead.

He offered prayers for Aiyedatiwa’s continued wisdom, integrity, and dedication in leading the people of Ondo State toward a brighter and more inclusive future.