AGRA, Nestlé,  TechnoServe Unveils  Landmark Climate-Smart Project to Empower 25,000  Farmers





By John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Agriculture Development Agency (AGRA), Nestlé Nigeria, and TechnoServe, have launched a programme – “Strengthening Farmers’ and SMEs’ Resilience through Climate Smart Grain Production and Accessing the Structured Markets (StreFaS) initiative in Nigeria”.



The programme aimed at supporting 25,000 smallholder farmers and eight aggregators in Kaduna and Nasarawa states to promote sustainable production of maize, soybean, rice, and sorghum.

Initiators of StreFaS explained that it is a three-year project, funded by AGRA and Nestlé, which started on June 2024 and will terminate in October 2027.



The programme is focused on integrating regenerative agriculture into every step of the value chain, with particular emphasis on empowering youth and women.

StreFaS will also help improve soil health, lower greenhouse gas emissions, increase biodiversity, and strengthen economic resilience.



Speaking during the launching at the faculty of Agriculture, Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Nestle Nigeria, Mr. Wassim Elhusseini, said the company has invested over $1 million in the project for the next three years.



Elhusseini said: “At Nestle, we believe that good food starts with high-quality ingredients and the well-being of the people who produce them.

“Our partnership in this initiative underscores our commitment to sustainable sourcing and decarbonizing our value chain.



“Globally, we aim to source at least 50 per cent of our key ingredients from farmers practising regenerative agriculture by 2030.

“With an investment of over $1million in this project over the next three years, we aim to contribute towards establishing regenerative agriculture as the standard in the food industry, addressing both environmental and social priorities holistically.”



Earlier in her welcome address, Country Director of TechnoServe Nigeria, Mrs. Adesuwa Akinboro, described the StreFaS initiative as a transformative step for Nigeria’s agricultural sector.

“This project represents a bold commitment to supporting smallholder farmers and agribusinesses with the tools, knowledge, and market access they need to thrive in the face of climate change”, she said.



She added that since inception, StreFaS has engaged 12,373 farmers, with 40 per cent youth participation.

It has also established 270 demonstration farms showcasing regenerative practices and supported smallholders in dedicating 1,853 hectares to regenerative agriculture practices

According to her, StreFaS is not just about boosting yields, but also “about regenerating our soils, restoring dignity to farming, and creating a more inclusive and sustainable future for communities across Kaduna and Nasarawa states.

Also, in his remarks, AGRA’s Country Director for Nigeria, Dr. Rufus Idris, said his organisation is proud to be part of the joint initiative aimed at rebuilding the ecosystem that sustained farming.



“We are proud to co-lead this initiative that puts farmers first, not just by introducing new practices, but by rebuilding the very ecosystems that sustain farming — core to AGRA’s approach to sustainable and resilient food systems transformation”, he said.



Also speaking at the event, the Kaduna State Commissioner for Agriculture, Murtala Dabo, described the launching of the project as a significant milestone in the journey towards sustainable agriculture.

Dabo, represented by a director in the ministry, said: “This launch marks a significant milestone in our journey towards a more sustainable agricultural future.



“I commend TechnoServe and its partners for their dedication to promoting climate-smart agriculture practices in Kaduna State.

“Let us continue to work together to empower farmers, improve food security, and build a climate-resilient agricultural sector”.

The StreFaS initiative is aligned with AGRA’s 3.0 Country Strategy, Nestlé’s 2030 Climate resilience sourcing goals, and TechnoServe’s proven expertise in building market-driven solutions for rural prosperity.