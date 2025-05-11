Tinubu Eulogises Afenifere Leader, Reuben Fasoranti, On 99th Birthday

* Describes him as dependable, graceful and a model of exemplary leadership

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has rejoiced with the leader of the Pan Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, Pa Reuben Famuyide Fasoranti, on the occasion of his 99th birthday.

In a 13-paragraph personal tribute issued on Sunday, the president eulogised the patriarch who he said is undoubtedly one of the rare Nigerians who gave all to public service and served unblemished at every opportunity.

President Tinubu stressed that in his close relationship with Pa Fasoranti, he has been dependable, graceful and a model of exemplary leadership.

The president, in the tribute, stated inter alia:

“Today, I rejoice with the family, political associates, and friends of our dear father, leader and patriarch, Pa Reuben Famuyide Fasoranti, in celebrating his remarkable journey of 99 years on earth.

“Baba has enjoyed extraordinary grace from God in attaining this age. Even when he appears frail due to old age, his mind remains active and sharp.

“He is undoubtedly one of the rare Nigerians who gave all to public service and served unblemished at every opportunity.

“Baba’s career as a teacher, principal and educationist reflects his commitment to public service and community development. After retirement, he established Omolere Nursery School and Akure High School. Both schools still stand today as monuments to his outstanding legacy as a school administrator.

“His political odyssey is deeply rooted in Yoruba ideals of honour, integrity and progressivism. As a committed political activist of his era, he joined Chief Obafemi Awolowo’s Action Group. He later became one of the prime movers of the Unity Party of Nigeria led by Chief Awolowo. Throughout the sage’s life, Baba Fasoranti remained one of his trusted allies.

“He served with honour as Commissioner of Finance in the government of our venerable leader, Chief Michael Adekunle Ajasin, between 1979 and 1983 in Ondo State. Baba Fasoranti’s distinguished tenure of sound fiscal management of the state’s finances ensured the remarkable achievements recorded by the Ajasin administration and faithful implementation of the UPN cardinal programmes—free education, free healthcare, rural development and sustainable employment.

“In Nigeria’s darkest hours of military dictatorship and tyranny unleashed by late General Sani Abacha, Baba Fasoranti and his comrades at Afenifere and NADECO stood firm and unbowed. Baba and his colleagues’ resilience inspired and strengthened us, the younger ones.

“In times of personal loss and tragedy, Baba found strength in his Christian faith and has been a constant guide to all who continue to draw inspiration from his strength of character.

“Baba Fasoranti has been dependable, graceful, and a model of exemplary leadership in my decades of knowing him and in our close personal interactions.

“When I decided to run for the presidency of Nigeria three years ago, I visited Baba Fasoranti at his residence in Akure. I remain deeply grateful for his blessings, unflinching support and his belief in my vision for our country.

“I am happy he is alive to see the work we are doing to revamp our economy and set Nigeria on the path of sustainable economic growth and development.

“As we reflect on Baba Fasoranti’s life of service at age 99 and commitment to the public good today, may we find the courage to do the right things to better our people and the country. May his life inspire us to pursue public good with courage and conviction.

“Happy birthday to our dear leader and father. May our communities never lack wise elders such as Baba Fasoranti.”

President Tinubu also on Sunday congratulated his close friend, confidant, and prominent businessman, Chief Dipo Eludoyin, on his 77th birthday.

Eludoyin is a prince of Ile-Ife in Osun State and CEO of Paragon Holdings Limited.

Eludoyin’s Paragon Holdings Limited and several other business platforms have handled key projects in Nigeria and worldwide, changing the landscape, providing employment opportunities and engaging in significant philanthropy.

The president highlighted the invaluable contributions of his age-long associate to Nigeria, Ile-Ife and humanity.

In another personal tribute, President Tinubu praises Eludoyin’s dedication to Nigeria and loyalty to friendship.

He commended him for standing by him over the years and supporting his administration’s continued delivery of the Renewed Hope Agenda for Nigeria.

While noting his wise counselling and innovative ideas, which have proven helpful at difficult moments, the president asserted that Eludoyin is one friend every leader desirous of success should have in his corner.

“An astute businessman who grew his business from humble beginnings to the present height, Prince Eludoyin has uncommon strength, tenacity and commitment to excellence.

“He is dogged in business as he is resolute in supporting worthy causes,” the president said.

As Prince Eludoyin celebrates his birthday, President Tinubu prayed that the next phase of his life will herald more achievements.

He wished him continued good health, strength and happiness.

In the same vein, President Tinubu heartily felicitated his reliable ally and Senator representing Niger East, Mohammed Sani Musa, on his 60th birthday.

The president, in a release issued on Sunday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Onanuga, joined family, friends, colleagues, and constituents in celebrating the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance and wished him continued strength, sound health, and wisdom in serving the nation.

President Tinubu acknowledged Musa’s contributions to public finance and the pursuit of national fiscal reforms, describing the lawmaker as a steadfast advocate for prudent economic management.

The president commended the senator’s dedication to legislative excellence since his election to the Senate in 2019 and noted his exemplary service to his constituents and the nation, built on a legacy of integrity, patriotism and hard work.

President Tinubu expressed confidence that the distinguished senator will continue to make invaluable contributions to the Senate and represent the voice of Nigerians in strengthening democratic values and institutions.