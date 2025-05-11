Social Media on Fire as Kwara Film Studio Releases Trailer on Ilorin Durbar Documentary

#DurbarIsIIorin has trended on X (former Twitter) as number two in Nigeria, a few hours after the Kwara Sugar Factory Film Studio released a teaser trailer on the 2024 Ilorin Durbar.

The trend comes with huge mentions of the Sugar Factory Film Studios, a key legacy project of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

The documentary, which is due for release soon, has been produced by the Sugar Factory Film Studio team to showcase the cultural beauty of the Ilorin Durbar — one of the most colourful annual events in Nigeria.

The release of the documentary comes a few weeks before the next Durbar, a colourful festival of horse riding energized by the Emir of Ilorin Dr. Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari and already institutionalized by the Abdulrazaq administration.

This comes a day after the Durbar Committee Chairman, Mr. Sulaiman Yahya Alapansapa, met with Nigeria’s Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Hanatu Musawa, on the next festival in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

Governor Abdulrazaq had recently announced that the public-owned iconic studio would produce a documentary to profile the Ilorin Durbar for global positioning.