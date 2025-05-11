Ribadu: Strong Institutions, Attitudinal Change Crucial to Win Anti-graft War in Nigeria

James Sowole in Abeokuta

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, has said building strong institutions and attitudinal change on the part of Nigerians are crucial to win the anti-graft war in the country.

Ribadu disclosed this yesterday while delivering the 9th Oba Sikiru Adetona Annual Professorial Lecture of the Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye, entitled, ‘Corruption and National Security: Impacts and Consequences.’



Represented by the Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Mr. Oluwatosin Ajayi, the former EFCC Chairman said corruption had undermined the fabric of the state’s legitimacy, weakened institutions and diverted critical resources that are meant to develop the country.

While saluting the Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona, the NSA described the traditional ruler as a courageous and visionary leader who is always known to be standing for the truth and fighting against corruption and misgovernance.



The NSA said: “We cannot talk about the insecurity in Nigeria without acknowledging that corruption has played a role in eroding public trust, compromising law enforcement effectiveness and in some cases enabling impunity.

“Whether it is the diversion of funds meant for military hardware or the undermining of due process in arms procurement, the impact is clear weakening of national capacity to respond to threat.”



Ribadu, however, said that the country’s security and corruption challenges were not beyond redemption, but the path to their resolution runs through the corridor of integrity, leadership and institutional reforms.

The former Chairman of the EFCC added: “Therefore we must fight corruption not by responding, but by building a strong system that prevents corruption itself.



“Arrest and prosecution of corrupt officials in Nigeria are only reactive, we must build a system that will make it impossible for the people to be corrupt even if they want to be.

“Corruption is endemic in the country; it cuts across individuals, too, not the government alone. So, the fight must be institutional and attitudinal.



“People must resolve to fight corruption, it cannot only be the government, the people must join in the fight too, because who also must not take must also not give, what is our common wealth must not be stolen by anyone. The fight must start from all of us, not for the government alone”

Ribadu also said that the country is deploying all its arsenals to combat its security challenge, saying that due to the nation’s superior firepower, over 160,000 Boko Haram combatants have surrendered, more than 300 commanders neutralised, while another 2,500 insurgents had been rehabilitated and reintegrated back into society.



He said that the government of President Bola Tinubu recognised that security is no longer the exclusive domain of the military and has therefore always called for the support of all, including the local governance, civil society religious leaders, traditional institutions, youth, women groups, private sector and technology partners to achieve a more secure nation.

Paying tribute to the royal father, Ribadu described Oba Adetona as a traditional ruler par excellence, a very courageous voice in the fight against corruption and chief promoter of good governance.



Speaking at the event, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman, Governing Council of OOU, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ashiru, described Oba Adetona as a living legend in leadership and traditional royalty.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof Deji Agboola, also described the Awujale as a royal icon, an enigma, a philanthropist, committed educationist and courageous leader who has successfully written in the annals of the country’s history a highly inspirational story to inspire generations yet unborn to embrace selfless service.



Congratulating the royal father on his 91st birthday, the governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, represented by the Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu explained that Oba Adetona’s majestic reign has not only been defined by longevity but by legacy of wisdom, courage and uncommon progressive and visionary leadership.