NPFL: Remo Stars Day of Crowning Glory is Here

This afternoon in Ikenne, the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) will formally crown Remo Stars champions of the 2024/2025 season.

The Kunle Soname’s boys achieved this historic milestone after a 1-0 win over Niger Tornadoes to secured the title with three games to spare, marking a new chapter in Nigerian club football.

It was also the first time a privately owned football club was achieving this feat in over two decades.

Before the new champions will be presented with their trophy, the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) has directed a simultaneous Kickoff time of 3pm for all Matchday 37 fixtures this Sunday afternoon.

Chief Operating Officer of the NPFL, Davidson Owumi said the directive is consistent with the policy of ensuring sporting fairness to all participating clubs.

“We earlier directed that for the trophy presentation ceremony in Ikenne, the fixture should Kickoff at 3pm for safety reasons.

“After extensive assessment of all the fixtures which impacts the outcome for continental slots and relegation survival, we resolved to set a uniform Kickoff time for all”, Owumi clarified.

Fixtures of Matchday 37 will be played on Sunday, May 11 at all centres with crown champions, Remo Stars hosting top three chasing Ikorodu City.

In the heart of that continental race, two ambitious underdogs — Abia Warriors and Ikorodu City — are writing new chapters in their club histories.