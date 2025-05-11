  • Sunday, 11th May, 2025

No Premier League Switch for Osimhen, Says Fabrizio

Sport | 54 minutes ago

Speculations of Victor Osimhen moving to the Premier League in the summer may well be off the mark, if Top Transfer Expert Fabrizio Romano is to be believed.

Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal are among the Premier League clubs reported to be interested in the 26-year-old striker.

Now, Fabrizio Romano said yesterday that Osimhen to Premier League is highly unlikely because of what the player has demanded as salary.

“Victor Osimhen is definitely not returning to Galatasaray – and he’s finished with Napoli,” the Top Transfer Expert reported.

“A move to the Premier League is currently thwarted due to Osimhen’s salary expectations.”

Romano insisted that even though Chelsea tried to sign the striker last summer from Napoli, the deal was not close because of what Osimhen wanted to be paid.

The Super Eagles star has maintained he will not take a cut of his 12 Million Euros-a-year salary for his next transfer.

This development, leaves room for the Saudi Pro League as the available option for Osimhen whom Napoli President, Aurelio De Laurentiis, is believed to be more desirous to sell Osimhen to a club in Saudi Arabia.

Riyadh-based Al Hilal will pay the striker between 30 and 35 Million Euros annually, which eclipses his 12 Million-Euros-a-year salary.

The Napoli Boss is unwilling to sell the Nigeria striker to Italian Serie A rival Juventus who are willing to match the release clause.

Will Osimhen go for the cash or his close relationship with the Juventus sports director Guintoli, who signed him for Napoli from Lille? This is the puzzle that may not be unraveled until after the summer transfer window ends in August

