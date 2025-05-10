Producers of Makemation Announce Final Week Run in Nigerian Cinemas

*Roll out Africa-wide, global release plan

Producers of Makemation, coming-of-age AI/tech themed family drama, has announced its final week run in Nigerian cinemas, which will be followed by a carefully curated staggered release that will take place across Africa and the rest of the World.

Produced by Rise Interactive Studios, the film is a moving portrait of how AI and other emerging technologies are reshaping everyday life through the eyes of young Nigerians.

“Makemation isn’t just a film – it’s a wake-up call for the film industry to evolve, innovate, and lead,” a statement on the film said.

The coming-of-age AI/tech themed family drama that has captivated audiences nationwide is currently in the top 70 highest-grossing Nollywood movies of all time. It is likely to continue to rise in ranks on the charts and in the hearts of lovers of great stories, children, young adults, families and techies who have been the champions of the movie, as it enters its final weekend in the Nigerian box office.

“It’s not just entertaining; it’s sparking real conversations in living rooms, classrooms, and boardrooms alike. Children and young adults that were hitherto hooked on Hollywood flicks, gave the movie a fighting chance. The overwhelming response from audiences, many of whom saw their realities reflected on screen for the first time in a story like this, reveals something deeper: a growing hunger for bold, relevant storytelling that to the now,” the statement said.

Since its debut in Nigerian cinemas on 18th April 2025, Makemation has resonated with viewers of all ages. Its three-week run to date has been greeted with rave reviews and high praise, including being described as “a film of eternal impact and value” as well as a “masterclass in life and innovation”.

It will now officially leave the cinemas in Nigeria on May 15, as one of the top home-made releases of the year to give the producers room to prepare for and commence the implementation of the next sets of roll out activities in the coming weeks, the statement said.

“We recognize that Makemation is a niche new perspective film but from the previous screenings within and outside Nigeria, we’d seen great reactions that assured us that we’d made a globally competitive film that would entertain, educate and make our people proud – however nothing ever prepared us for the consistent and organic glowing reviews of the Movie as we’ve experienced these past weeks”, said Toyosi Akerele-Ogunsiji, who leads the Makemation production team.

Akerele-Ogunsiji, a first time Film Producer who has spent several years working across the trisectors of public, private and social, expressed heartfelt gratitude to all Nigerians for watching and expressing satisfaction with the film

Makemation’s Africa-wide and global release plan include, private screening for luminaries billed for early June. This will involve stakeholders from the Federal Government, civil society organizations, diplomatic missions and policy ecosystems who will be treated to an exclusive screening of the film at the federal capital territory, Abuja.

Also on its rollout plan are AI Tech Campus Festivals and Job Fairs. This will involve a tour of select Nigerian universities across the six geopolitical zones to screen the film, host Q&A sessions with the film’s creator, director and cast. Aside that, Hackathons amongst students and Job Fairs for Corporates to head hunt new tech talents from campuses will hold as part of the events.

Makemation’s Africa-wide cinema release in third quarter 2025 will host screenings in Kenya and Rwanda, bringing its brilliant story and beautiful picture quality to fellow African audiences, while the film, during its international release in Q4, will hit select theatres in the UK, Canada, Middle East and the United States, introducing “Makemation” to global cinephiles.

The statement said the film aims to involve the African in diaspora in the discussions that had already begun on tech and AI adoption.

Makemation’s global streaming release will be available by early 2026 to stream worldwide on a major streaming platform giving fans everywhere the chance to experience the film from the comfort of their homes.

Makemation is a Tech/AI-themed, coming-of-age drama that takes an emotional, thought-provoking and humorous dive into the world of a poor young girl in rural Lagos, Nigeria whose Life is filled with so many twists and turns. This breakout 4-quadrant family tale explores fun set-pieces and a universal theme to convey a solid message of hope, showing that, with innovation, poverty can become an old problem.

The film, which showcases a strong intersection of the world of pure entertainment, science and artificial intelligence all forming the core of this high-tension, inspirational Movie that may change the lives of many young people in Africa forever, is directed by Michael “AMA Psalmist” Akinrogunde.

The film also features standout performances from Tomi Ojo, Chuks Joseph, Adeoluwa Akintoba who were backed by veterans such as Ibrahim Chatta, Chioma Chukwuka, Shaffy Bello, Richard Mofe-Damijo and many more.

Makemation has been praised for its thought-provoking storyline, captivating production design, gripping sound, stunning cinematography, evocative score, and timely themes.