  • Saturday, 10th May, 2025

Private Varsities Neglected in TETFund Allocations, Says Wesley VC

Nigeria | 3 hours ago

Fidelis David in Akure

The Vice-Chancellor, Wesley University, Ondo, Professor Samuel Obeka, has lamented the continued exclusion of private universities from Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) projects despite their growing contribution to Nigeria’s education system.

Speaking during the 18th matriculation ceremony of the institution, Obeka called on the federal government to urgently revisit the policy, noting that the lack of external funding remains one of the major setbacks facing private institutions in Nigeria.

The VC, who presided over the ceremony which marked the highest number of intakes in the school’s history-1,288 new students, emphasised that while federal and state universities enjoy financial interventions, private universities are left to cater for development solely through school fees and occasional private donations.

“Our growth has been remarkable, but we can do much more if private universities are allowed access to TETFund. We contribute to national development just like public universities. Government support in infrastructure and research grants should be inclusive,” he said.

The Vice-Chancellor added that despite these challenges, Wesley University has made great strides in academic and infrastructural development, including the accreditation of 25 new programmes, development of its permanent site, and ongoing solar electrification projects supported by individuals like Hon. Abiola Makinde.

He praised donors such as the Badejo, Odejayi, and Akingbule families for their generous contributions, which have helped cushion the effects of funding gaps.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.