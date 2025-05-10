Private Varsities Neglected in TETFund Allocations, Says Wesley VC

Fidelis David in Akure

The Vice-Chancellor, Wesley University, Ondo, Professor Samuel Obeka, has lamented the continued exclusion of private universities from Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) projects despite their growing contribution to Nigeria’s education system.

Speaking during the 18th matriculation ceremony of the institution, Obeka called on the federal government to urgently revisit the policy, noting that the lack of external funding remains one of the major setbacks facing private institutions in Nigeria.

The VC, who presided over the ceremony which marked the highest number of intakes in the school’s history-1,288 new students, emphasised that while federal and state universities enjoy financial interventions, private universities are left to cater for development solely through school fees and occasional private donations.

“Our growth has been remarkable, but we can do much more if private universities are allowed access to TETFund. We contribute to national development just like public universities. Government support in infrastructure and research grants should be inclusive,” he said.

The Vice-Chancellor added that despite these challenges, Wesley University has made great strides in academic and infrastructural development, including the accreditation of 25 new programmes, development of its permanent site, and ongoing solar electrification projects supported by individuals like Hon. Abiola Makinde.

He praised donors such as the Badejo, Odejayi, and Akingbule families for their generous contributions, which have helped cushion the effects of funding gaps.