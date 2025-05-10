Olawepo-Hashim Visits Gov Muftwang, Condoles Victims’ Families in Recent Plateau Attacks

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Former presidential candidate Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim has paid a courtesy visit to Governor Caleb Muftwang of Plateau State during which he commiserated with the families of the victims of the recent attacks in the state.

During the visit in Jos, the Plateau State capital, Olawepo-Hashim prayed for restoration of peace in Plateau State, a once thriving hub for hospitality industry and agriculture.

He added that God is set to do great and mighty things in Plateau State and Nigeria, hence the need for the people to return to Him in worship.

The politician also took the opportunity to commiserate with families of those who lost their loved ones during the recent attacks on the Plateau.

The former national spokesperson of the People’s Democratic Party also disclosed that the forthcoming religious convention promises to be a significant event, promoting spiritual growth, unity, and faith in the Middle Belt region, while extending an invitation to the state government to participate in the worship convention to intercede on behalf of the state and Nigeria.

Responding, Governor Muftwang expressed gratitude to Olawepo-Hashim for organising the Middle-Belt Worship Convention and the visit to him, describing it as a gesture of goodwill and solidarity ahead of the Middle Belt Worship Convention 2025.

The governor equally thanked Olawepo-Hashim and his delegation for their visit.

Olawepo-Hashim was accompanied by the Chairman of the PDP in Plateau State, Dr. Chris Hassan; former Minority Leader of the Senate, Senator Simon Mwatkwom; Senator Napoleon Bali; and Deputy Chairman of Wase LGA, Hon. Natip Padur.

The Governor Muftwang and Olawepo-Hashim later met behind closed-door.