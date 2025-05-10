Katsina Gov Vows to End Acute Malnutrition 

• Says no child deserves to die of hunger

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has reiterated his administration’s commitment to tackling the prevailing acute malnutrition bedevilling children in some local government areas of the state.

The governor made this commitment while in an audience with the representatives of Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) led by Nicolas Mouly, the humanitarian Affairs Advisor on acute malnutrition in Abuja.

“No child deserves to die of hunger. This issue requires more than promises. It demands bold, immediate and coordinated action. Katsina is ready to lead,” the governor said during the meeting.

He expressed deep concern over the humanitarian

crisis and its developmental implications and pledged to lead a pragmatic and coordinated response in identifying and addressing the root causes of the scourge.

He promised to convene a multi-stakeholder meeting, bringing together state and national actors, private sector representatives, humanitarian partners and development institutions.

According to a statement by Governor Radda’s Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed, the MSF presented updated data showing how acute malnutrition is affecting children in the state during the meeting.

“In some localities, such as Mashi Local Government Area, malnutrition rates have exceeded 30 per cent, crossing emergency thresholds comparable to those in conflict-affected zones,” the statement added.

Earlier, Mouly presented a three-point proposal to Governor Radda on how the state government and the humanitarian medical organization can address the acute malnutrition faced by children in the state.

He said: “Urgent Treatment Interventions: Immediate procurement and distribution of Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Food (RUTF) to prevent treatment disruptions, especially with a looming NGN9 billion funding gap projected to halt treatment efforts by July.

“Preventive Measures: Strategic investment in nutrition-focused programmes in the most affected LGAs reaching 225,000 households relying on resource mobilization from the government, private and humanitarian sectors.

“Long-Term Solutions: Promotion of homegrown solutions through local production of specialized food.”

He, however, commended Radda’s vision and leadership and reaffirmed the MSF commitment to work with the state in scaling up emergency nutrition services and investing in sustainable food systems.