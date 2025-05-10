Jubilation as Navy Rehabilitates Solar-powered Water Project in Rivers Community 

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The people of Isaka community in Okrika Local Government Area of Rivers State were thrown into celebration yesterday, following the inauguration of rehabilitated solar-powered water project by the Nigerian Navy in their community.

In a bid to alleviate the water shortage in the community, the Naval Shipyard Limited, a facility of the Nigerian Navy embarked on the upgrade of the borehole which was allegedly abandoned for the past year.

The inauguration ceremony was a joyful event in the community, as it attracted chiefs, men, women, youths and children, who were present to to witness the unveiling of the water project conducted by Admiral Superintendent, Naval Shipyard Limited, Rear Admiral Etop Ebe.

Inaugurating the project, Rear Admiral Ebe said is part of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) of Navy for its host communities.

Ebe, who disclosed that similar projects were done for other host communities across the country, explained that the achievement is based on the directive of the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla.

He said, “We are here to give impetus to the directive of the Chief of Naval Staff, to sustain Corporate Social Responsibilities in our areas of jurisdiction.

“It may interest you to know that today, as we speak, a project similar like this is being commissioned somewhere in Niger State.”

According to Ebe, the Nigerian Navy simultaneously across the six geopolitical areas launched massive people-oriented projects to bring the navy presence down to the people.

“In Armed Forces today, we have realised the important of non-kinetic means of security, so we want to assure the people and to let them know that we are not just here to build ships as in the case of Naval Shipyard, but also interested in creating social wellbeing of the host communities.

“Today, we are here to commission the upgraded solar powered borehole which we found a necessary to activate our own way of contributing to the social development of Isaka community.”

Recalling that Isaka community has been their host since 1993, Ebe noted that the naval personnel have been in good cordial relationship with Isaka people, adding that they intend to sustain the relationship and build upon it.

He assured that plans are underway to introduce skills acquisition programmes for the youths of Isaka in areas such as fiberglass boat construction and welding initiatives, aimed at empowering the next generation with practical and marketable skills.

Commending the Isaka Council of Chiefs, Community Development Committee, youth leadership, and all stakeholders whose collaboration contributed to the successful delivery of this project, Ebe said “As we commission this facility today, may it serve as a source of health, hope, and unity for the people of Isaka.”

Earlier in his remarks, Commodore Sanusi El-Hussan, General Manager, Plant, Naval Shipyard Limited, Port Harcourt, said the inaugurated powered borehole will ease the burden of access to clean water, using sustainable solar energy to ensure reliability and longevity.

El-Hussan expressed the hope that the facility will directly improve the daily lives of residents and contribute to overall health and wellbeing of Isaka community.

In his address on behalf of the community, Secretary, Isaka Town Council of Chiefs, Chief Abel Ogoh, noted that Naval Shipyard has a robust symbiotic relationship with their community, in terms of employment, live vests, safety precaution on boat drivers and passengers, and health outreach.

Commending the Navy for the inaugurated water system project, Chief Ogoh said “We still employ you to in your magnanimity by way of assisting the community in sustenance of the facility, organise training for our youths for the maintenance and repairs of the facility for durable use.”