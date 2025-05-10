‘Freedom Way’ Wins Best Overall Movie at AMVCA

Vanessa Obioha

In a night that celebrated the beauty and brilliance of Nigerian cinema, Blessing Uzzi’s ‘Freedom Way,’ an action thriller exploring the challenges faced by young Nigerians, clinched the coveted Best Overall Movie award.

Awam Amkpa won Best Director for ‘The Man Died,’ a feature adaptation of Wole Soyinka’s prison memoir of the same title.

‘Seven Doors’ scored a double win in the lead acting categories, with Chioma Chukwuka and Femi Adebayo clinching Best Lead Actress and Best Lead Actor respectively.

A visibly moved Adebayo could only say,

“Thank you, thank you,” as he accepted the award.

In the Best Supporting Actor and Actress categories, Mercy Aigbe and Kunle Afolayan took the awards respectively.

Hosted by Ik Osakioduwa and young newcomer David Oke, the ceremony spotlighted young talents, starting with a performance by the dynamic dance group Dream Catchers.

Awards were presented across 27 categories, including 18 non-voting and 9 audience-voted.

For the Industry Merit awards, actor and film producer Sani Muazu and veteran actor Nkem Owoh were recognised for their outstanding roles in the film industry.

The Trailblazer Award, given to a promising and innovative talent, went to Kayode Kasum, known for directing ‘Áfàméfùnà: An Nwa Boi Story’ and ‘Far From Home.’

Though absent, the award was received by filmmaker James Amuta, who described Kasum as “a diligent filmmaker and director.”

Iyo Prosper Adokiye won Best Digital Content Creator for his viral piece “We listen to, we don’t judge,” but was unavailable to accept the award. The presentation took an unexpected turn when comedian Basketmouth threw a playful tantrum over his film’s loss in the writing category.

In the newly introduced Best Score category, Tolu Obanro won for his composition in ‘Seven Doors.’

While Osakioduwa brought his signature wit and charm to stage, the event was marred by teleprompter glitches that led to awkward pauses by some presenters.

The night also featured musical performances by Johnny Drille and Fido, rounding off an evening that honoured both veterans and rising stars in the industry.