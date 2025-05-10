FAAN Upgrades Hajj Terminal Facilities in Lagos as Pilgrims Airlift Begins

Chinedu Eze

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has upgraded the Hajj terminal at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos (MMIA), assuring that the facility is fully ready for the airlift of pilgrims for the 2025 Hajj operations, which begins this weekend.

The agency said that the Hajj terminal has the capacity to process about 6, 000 passengers in one day without disruption because the terminal facilities have been expanded and upgraded, security equipment installed at various strategic areas and the terminal and adjoining buildings expanded, including a mosque fully air conditioned.

During the facility tour of the terminal, THISDAY gathered that the terminal has been renovated, more seats installed along with new screening machines, cubicles for immigration, security personnel, CCTV monitor the screening of passengers and the waiting for men and women were well designated in addition to expanded VIP facilities.

The Terminal Manager, Pilgrims and Cargo Terminal, Murtala Muhammad International Airport (MMIA), Adedayo Alale, during the tour said the facilities installed at the terminal include modern amenities such as air conditioning, LED displays, and CCTV cameras to monitor and ensure security across the terminal premises.

Alale said the terminal has implemented contactless processes, including automated machines and separate areas for different activities, to minimise interactions between pilgrims and staff.

“First and foremost, you can see the total refurbishment of the building under the leadership of Mrs. Olubunmi Kuku. I have been in this organisation for several years and we haven’t had such facelift on airport facilities. You can see we have phased out the old screening machines and replaced them with modern ones and they are all working perfectly. We have installed several air conditioners that would make the terminal conducive for passengers while they await their flights. The terminal has a linguistics team that can communicate with pilgrims in different languages, including local languages, to ensure that everyone is informed and guided throughout the process,” he assured.

Alale disclosed that the agency is coordinating with the airlines to ensure easy facilitation of passengers; noting that security operatives like Customs, Immigration, Quarantine, DSS, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have acquiesced to new rule of engagement, whereby the pilgrims luggage will be electronically screened, while the passengers pass through the scanning security machines without physical search which used to be the trend in the past and which caused a lot of delays.