Tinubu Commended for Commitment to Transformation of Nigerian Armed Forces

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

As the Nigerian Air Force celebrates its 61st anniversary, the Air Officer Commanding Special Operations Command, Air Vice Marshall(AVM) Usman Kandi Abdullahi, has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his commitment to the development and transformation of the Nigerian Armed Forces.

AVM Abdullahi was speaking in his welcome address on the occasion of the Command’s Open Day Visit, held in Bauchi as part of the activities lined up to celebrate the 61st anniversary of the Nigerian Air Force.

He said that the Nigerian Air Force has continued to benefit from the unwavering support of the president, who according to him, has consistently demonstrated his commitment to the development and transformation of the Nigerian Armed Forces.

He also acknowledged the efforts of the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal HB Abubakar, saying that he has been instrumental in enhancing the operational capacity of the Nigerian Air Force.

According to him, “Under his visionary leadership, the NAF has witnessed significant advancements, including the induction of modern platforms that have boosted our capabilities and improved our responses to emerging security threats.”

“Today marks a significant milestone in the history of our great nation and the Nigerian Air Force. Over the past 61 years, the NAF has grown in leaps and bounds, evolving into a highly professional and effective force that has played a critical role in defending our nation’s interests.”

According to AVM Abdullahi, “This year’s anniversary celebration, with the theme “Optimizing Civil-Military Relations in a Joint Operational Environment for Enhanced Air Operations,” underscores the importance of collaboration and cooperation between the military and civil authorities in achieving our common national objectives.

“As we celebrate this milestone, we are proud to showcase our capabilities, equipment, and personnel to the public,” he added.

He pointed out that “Today’s Open Day Visit provides an opportunity to strengthen our bonds with host communities, promote greater understanding and cooperation, and demonstrate our unwavering commitment to safeguarding our nation and its people.”

While also expressing profound gratitude to the government and people of Bauchi State for their warm hospitality, consistent support, and partnership over the years, he said: “Your cooperation has been vital to the successful operations and presence of the Nigerian Air Force in this region.”

In a goodwill message, Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdukadir Mohammed, represented by his Chief Security Adviser, Abdulrahman Ahmed, rejoiced with NAF on their 61st anniversary, and commended it’s growth and effectiveness, particularly in countering banditry and insurgency.

He also called for greater surveillance along Bauchi’s borders with Plateau, Gombe, and Taraba States, while urging synergy with other security agencies to combat crime.