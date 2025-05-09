  • Friday, 9th May, 2025

SAHCO Clinches Two Awards for Lagos, Abuja Stations

Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO) Plc has won the prestigious

British Airways Safety and Punctuality Bronze Awards for both Lagos and Abuja stations for Q1 2025.

The awards recognise SAHCO’s exceptional performance in meeting British

Airways’ punctuality targets and upholding the highest safety standards in the

Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific region.

British Airways presented the awards in recognition of SAHCO&#39;s consistent professionalism and seamless ground handling services during the first quarter

of 2025. Both Lagos and Abuja stations achieved the airline’s Adjusted

Departure Closure (aDC) target of 96 per cent each month during the period — a reflection of SAHCO’s unwavering commitment to operational excellence.

“Safety and punctuality are pillars of the aviation industry,” said Hellen

O’Connor, Regional General Manager for British Airways, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. “We congratulate SAHCO in Lagos and Abuja for their outstanding contributions in achieving our Q1 punctuality goals.”

Since the inception of the awards, SAHCO has been a consistent winner across all categories. In 2024 alone, the Lagos station received Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Platinum awards, while Abuja earned the Bronze award — a testament to the company’s relentless pursuit of excellence.

In response, SAHCO’s Managing Director/CEO, Mrs. Adenike Aboderin, expressed appreciation to British Airways for the continued recognition. “We

are delighted to receive this honour. SAHCO is committed to providing world- class ground handling services with the use of advanced, eco-friendly equipment. This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team nationwide.”

Also, SAHCO Plc and its Assistant General Manager, Safety and Quality

Assurance, Mrs. Christy Oseghale, were honoured with the Special Safety Merit

Award at the 2025 Nigeria Safety &amp; Security (NSAS) Awards and Lecture,

organised by Safety &amp; Security Watch (SSWatch) Magazine, to commemorate the ILO World Day for Safety and Health.

