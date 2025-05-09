  • Thursday, 8th May, 2025

Rector Demands Upward Wage Review for NCAT Personnel

Business | 46 minutes ago

To reduce number of members of staff that leave the school, the Rector of the

Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Zaria, Dr. Danjuma Ismaila has urged the federal government to upwardly review the salaries of the institution’s workforce, especially those in the senior cardre who are sought after both in Nigeria and overseas.

The Rector deplored the poor remuneration during the oversight visit and facility tour of the college by the Chairman, House Committee on Aviation

Technology, Tajudeen Kareem Abisodun, and also appealed for the continued kind assistance of the committee in ensuring the improvement of budgetary allocations and funding for the college.

The Rector seized the opportunity to appraise the team of the strategic position of the college in churning out a great percentage of the aviation industry workforce and professionals in the Country.

According to him, “The poor wage profile of the college staff is the major reason for the prevalent attrition and poaching of her trained personnel by sister agencies and the industry sector with higher salary remunerations.”

While appreciating the generous commitment shown by the Minister of

Aviation, Festus Keyamo and other predecessor administrations in the success story of the institution, he assured the committee of his administration’s plans to harnessing the college immense potential to gain maximum benefits for the College and the aviation industry.

