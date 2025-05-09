  • Friday, 9th May, 2025

Osimhen “Too Big” for the Turkish Super Lig, Says Fenerbahce President

Sport | 60 minutes ago

Duro Ikhazuagbe  with agency report

President of Fenerbahce, Ali Koc, has insisted that Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, “is too big” to play in the Turkish Super Lig.

Fenerbahce and Galatasaray are bitter rivals in Istanbul, the Turkish capital city where Osimhen is on season-long loan deal with the later.

But the Fenerbahce boss who refuted yesterday that his team was chasing Osimhen’s signature, insisted that the Napoli player was “a special player”, saying it was providence that got Galatasaray to sign the striker on loan.

“Osimhen is a special player and a player above Turkey,” Ali Koc told TRT Spor.

“That player (Osimhen) is in a different category. He also comes once in 40 years.

“There is talk about whether he will stay or not. Accounts, books, taxes, agreements… If it is done according to the rules, there will be no room for a spending limit!”

The Fenerbache President was abused by the club fans for not signing Osimhen ahead of Galatasaray.

His defence was that the player was never offered to Fenerbache and also some circumstances around that time allowed Galatasaray to sign the player.

“For those who don’t know about Osimhen’s transfer, let me tell you; luck was on Galatasaray’s side,” he began.

“It was very good for them because Mauro Icardi was injured. It was a windfall. If it had been both, it could have been a problem.

“Osimhen was going to Saudi Arabia. They agreed, they shook hands. At the last minute, the Napoli President increased the price and the Saudis gave up. Europe was closed and there was only Turkey.

“In the meantime, Galatasaray had the chance. Osimhen was never offered to us.”

He continued: “He was never offered to us. I landed in London from New York at 6 in the morning that day. Around 12-1 o’clock, I was tired and decided to sleep for 2 hours. I woke up and abusive messages were pouring in from my phone. I said, ‘What happened?’ Galatasaray bought Osimhen.

“For those who don’t know about Osimhen’s transfer, let me tell you; luck was on Galatasaray’s side,” concludes Ali Koc to the Turkish medium yesterday.

