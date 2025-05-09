  • Friday, 9th May, 2025

Man Utd Set up All-English Europa League Final with Tottenham

Sport | 1 hour ago

*Hammer Bilbao aggregate 7-1

*Chelsea also through to Conference Final

Mason Mount ended 20 months of torment with a brilliant second half double as Manchester United booked an all-English Europa League final with Tottenham in Bilbao on 21 May.

On an anxious, nervy, mistake-ridden night at Old Trafford, fingernails were starting to get chewed at the sight of the home side making it so hard for themselves despite starting the second-leg of their semi-final with Athletic Bilbao holding a three-goal advantage.

But Mount chose exactly the right time to step up.

Beset by a succession of injuries that have limited the England man to just 10 Premier League starts since his £55m move from Chelsea in 2023, Mount had only been on the pitch 10 minutes when he turned onto Leny Yoro’s short pass inside the Bilbao penalty area.

Mount’s strike was true and arrowed into the far corner.

It was his third United goal but it was by far the most important and ended lingering fears the visitors might become the first side in 134 attempts in UEFA competitions to overturn a three-goal first leg deficit away from home.

But there was more to come.

After Casemiro and Rasmus Hojlund had steered United into a winning lead, Mount pounced on a loose ball 45 yards out and floated a superb shot into an empty net.

The goal capped a memorable Old Trafford night and maintained United’s unbeaten record in the competition.

Elsewhere, Chelsea booked their place in the Conference League final after sealing a comfortable 1-0 semi-final triumph against Djurgarden at Stamford Bridge. The Blues won the first leg 4-1 earlier.

Despite 10 changes from Sunday’s win over Premier League champions Liverpool and handing a first senior start for 16-year-old Reggie Walsh, the Blues hardly broke a sweat to complete a 5-1 aggregate victory against the Swedish visitors.

