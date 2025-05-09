Imo Partners Global Health Firms for Comprehensive Service Delivery

Tony Icheku in Owerri

The Imo State Government has entered into a historic partnership with two key global health solution providers, including JNC International Limited; Sepat Medical Investment, and Heartland Hospital Management Corporation, to play supervisory role for the state in the implementation of comprehensive health care delivery under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) among JNC International Limited; Sepat Medical Investment, and Heartland Hospital Management Company provided for the provision of comprehensive solution for equipping and management of the state medical facilities.

They are to provide the medical equipment, technical know-how (manpower) and funding as well as work with the Imo State Health Insurance Scheme to increase access to quality healthcare.

Sepat Medical Investment and Management Company have relationships globally with over 20 years of experience in the health sector, just as JNC’s global acclaim includes but not limited to: Canon Medical System (Japan), Olympus (Japan), Metronic ( USA), Abbott ( USA), Paxeramd (USA), Elekta Radiotherapy (Sweden), Getinge (Sweden), Arjo (Sweden), B.Brown (Germany ) and Aesculap (Germany).

In his remarks before all the partners signed the MoU, Governor Hope Uzodimma said the agreement was “part of our overall efforts to provide a comprehensive solution for quality medicare in Imo State.”

He regretted that the Imo State Hospital Management Board law done by the military decree in 1978 has negatively impacted the contemporary health situation of the citizenry.

GovUzodimma added: “From 1978 till now, government after government did not remember to amend that law to be in tune with current day realities. And our people were languishing and dying in numbers over avoidable deaths because of lack of access to quality medicare, and lack of access to technical manpower.

“As a result, we decided to go into a collaboration agreement with Sepat Medical Investment and Management Company who has been into hospital and medical services for over 20 years with relationships across the globe.

“JNC International Limited is working with companies like Canon, Toshiba, Oncology Radiotherapy Systems of Sweden, Medtronic of America, Airport of USA, Aesculap of Germany, and B. Brown of Germany among other world class manufacturers of medical equipment.

“The whole idea is to come with Sepat, with all the kind of medical equipment we require in Imo State for a quality medical service and all the funding to put all the medical facilities in Imo State of world class standard.

“And we are going to partner our former hospital management board that will now be Heartland Hospital Management Corporation (in partnership with Imo State government) for a comprehensive solution for equipping, spreading and capacitating the system with sufficient technical manpower to make medical services not only of better quality but affordable to Imo State.

“They will work with Imo State Health Insurance Company for all indigenes of Imo State who are enrolled to have quality medical without paying too much for it. As at today, it is N15,000 for one year. N15,000 will serve you with all your medical needs and these people will make sure that the facilities and quality of service required will be available. The funding, the operation, and the equipment procurement will be done by our core investors.

“So we decided to go into this because we want to remove the insanity in the system, strengthen our medicals, take care of our people, save our people from avoidable deaths and make our environment enviable. So this is why we have decided in our wisdom to go into this partnership and this partnership, it is my hope, will bring all the ugly experiences of the past to a halt. So today we will sign two agreements.

“The first agreement is with Sepat Medical Investment and Management Company and the second agreement, a Memorandum of understanding will be by JNC International Limited to put equipment supply and operations of all our medical facilities in Imo State under the umbrella of Heartland Hospital Management Corporation.

“So it is the reason why we are here and I am happy that we are able to attract the kind of confidence that will make this kind of globally acclaimed companies express interest to work with Imo State Government.”

The Secretary to the State Government, Chief Cosmos Iwu; the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Mrs. Vivian Egu; the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Chief COC Akaolisa and the Chairman of Imo State Health Management Board (Heartland Hospital Management Corporation), Dr. Emmanuel Ogueri, signed for the state government while the partners -Dr. Patrick Orama and Mrs. Claire Omatseye signed for Sepat Medical Investment and Management Company and JNC International Limited respectively.