Gov Eno Empowers 677 With N300m Grants, Equipment, Vehicles

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has disbursed more than N303 million grants to 677 beneficiaries who are active in micro and small businesses in Itu/Ibiono Ibom Federal Constituency.

Speaking at the event which took place at the Itu Local Government Council Secretariat Arena, the Governor said 223 constituents were successfully selected to benefit from the ARISE Farmers grant, 309 for the ARISE Traders grant, 135 for the ARISE Equipment support scheme, while four individuals benefited from the N5 million MSME grant, and six people went home with cars and mini buses for transportation businesses.

He said the empowerment was for every qualified Akwa Ibomite duly registered with the ARISE empowerment portal, stressing that it is not tailored to favour any political party.

“The process for the choice of the beneficiaries were done purely on merit and not on political party affiliations hence the number of members of other political parties benefiting from the empowerment.

“The ARISE Portal is open to every Akwa Ibomite irrespective of their political persuasions. We do not ask for your political party before you’re chosen. Just register, and then, we will come to verify your work. However, out of morality, I have advised that those of us who are running this scheme should not encourage our wards to participate even when they are qualified for them,” he said.

Governor Eno said hunger does not recognize political party, tribe or religion, adding that the government under his leadership will continue to foster a united Akwa Ibom. He urged everyone to be intentional about maintaining the peace in the State.

He said the request in the needs document presented by stakeholders of the constituency will be critically looked at and given the deserved attention according to availability of funds.

The governor appreciated the warm reception given to him by the people of the Federal Constituency, noting that he visited the people to say “thank you” and to also improve their sources of livelihood for their support before, during and after the elections which ushered him in as the governor of the State.

Governor Eno charged the beneficiaries to make good use of the grants, and appreciated the Chairman of Itu LGA, Mr. Ubong Ntuk, for his development strides in the area, especially the completion of the administrative block which he earlier inaugurated.

Setting the tone for the event, Secretary to the State Government, Prince Enobong Uwah, disclosed that the grants were in categories of the Arise Farmers Grant, Arise Traders Grant, Arise Equipment Support Scheme, and Arise MSME Grant. He said the event also avails the governor the opportunity to listen to the people and know their needs ahead of the 2026 budget.

Leading the constituency’s stakeholders to present the Needs Document to the Governor, the member representing Itu/Ibiono Federal Constituency, Rt Hon. Ime Okon acknowledged his developmental strides in Itu and Ibiono Ibom Federal Constituency and thanked him for the gesture.

Enumerating the projects executed in the Federal Constituency to include Model Schools, roads, Model Heath Centres, Hon. Okon appreciated Governor Eno and expressed hope for more life-touching projects to his people.

He particularly appreciated Governor Eno for leading a government that promote political participation, peace and unity which has engendered the progress and development as recorded in the State, describing the Town Square Meeting as symbolic mark of good leadership which has granted him the opportunity to listen and feel the pulse of the people of the State.

On the contents of the Needs Document later presented by the Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Kufre Edidem, Hon. Okon identified the ripple effect of poor roads and other ecological issues, triggered by the natural terrain of the environment, appealing for critical attention to those issues.

Earlier, Chairman, Itu Local Government Area, Hon. Ubong Wilson Nkut and his Ibiono Ibom counterpart, Hon Asuakak Umoh; State Executive Council members from the area, Hon Henry Archibong, and Comrade Ini Ememobong as well as APC chieftain, Senator Ita Enang expressed delight to Governor Eno for providing good leadership to Akwa Ibom people They described him as a pragmatic leader whose visionary leadership model should be emulated by other leaders.

They pledged the total support of the constituency to the governor and his leadership policies beyond 2027.

Speaking on behalf of the women of the Federal Constituency, a former Secretary to the State Government, Obongawan Grace Ekong, thanked the governor for fulfilling his campaign promises to the women as evident in the provision of comprehensive health care facilities, rehabilitation of schools and appointment of ward Personal Assistants, saying that the strides have touched the grassroots.

She enumerated several strategic development achieved by the administration’s Arise Agenda blueprint and pledged the support of the women of the Federal Constituency to his re-election in 2027.

The event witnessed the gathering of numerous sons and daughters of the Constituency, political class, traditional rulers, as well as dignitaries within and outside the State.