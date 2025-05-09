First American, Robert Prevost, Elected Pope, Becomes Leo XIV

•Prevost is a mathematician, ordained in 1982

•Tinubu, Trump, other world leaders congratulate new Pontiff

In a historic shift for the Catholic Church, Cardinal Robert Prevost of the United States was yesterday selected as the next pope, the first American pontiff in history. He will be known as Pope Leo XIV.

In his first remarks as pope from the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica, Prevost, a 69-year-old from Chicago, called for peace and paid tribute to the late Pope Francis to a roaring crowd.

A surprise pick by 133 cardinals from across the globe on the second day of the papal conclave in Rome, the new pontiff, greeted the thousands of exuberant faithful and onlookers, many overcome with emotion as he spoke from the red velvet-draped central balcony at St. Peter’s Square.

“Peace be with you all,” he told the cheering crowd in fluent Italian. Leo, who became the church’s 267th pope, also spoke in Spanish but not English in his brief address. Leo thanked Pope Francis and repeated his predecessor’s call for a church that is engaged with the modern world and “is always looking for peace, charity and being close to people, especially those who are suffering.”

During his remarks, Pope Leo XIV thanked his fellow cardinals for choosing him to lead the Catholic Church.

“I should also like to thank all my cardinal brethren who have chosen me to be the successor of Peter and to walk with you as a united church. Always seeking peace and justice. Seeking to work with men and women who are faithful to Jesus Christ without fear to proclaim the gospel to be missionaries,” he said.

Addressing the crowd in St Peter’s Square, Pope Leo XIV paid tribute to the late Pope Francis, urging the crowd to remember his predecessor’s legacy.

“Let us keep in our ears the weak voice of Pope Francis that blesses Rome. The Pope who blessed Rome, gave his blessing to the entire world that morning of Easter. Allow me to follow up on that blessing. God loves us. God loves everyone. Evil will not prevail,” he said in Italian while addressing the crowd gathered at the Vatican.

The new Pope was not one of the names mentioned frequently as top contenders to succeed Francis, who died April 21. He had attracted interest from his peers because of his quiet style and backing of Francis’ 12-year papacy, especially his devotion to social justice issues, a report by USA Today, said.

Leo is considered a centrist, and perhaps a compromise choice, but is not seen as open to the LGBTQ+ community the way Francis was, it added.

Just an hour before Prevost was introduced as pope, a crowd that had stood watch for hours with eyes glued to the Sistine Chapel chimney roared in elation as white smoke poured into the sky and bells tolled across the plaza, signaling the selection of a new leader of the church’s 1.4 billion members.

Prevost earned his bachelor’s in mathematics from Villanova University in Pennsylvania and went on to receive his diploma in theology from the Catholic Theological Union of Chicago.

He was later sent to Rome to study canon law at the Pontifical Saint Thomas Aquinas University and was ordained as a priest in June 1982. Later in his career, he taught canon law in the seminary in Trujillo, Peru.

Earlier, the cardinals spent the morning shut off from the world, inside the historic chapel adorned with frescoes from Michelangelo and other Renaissance artists. They prayed for guidance and conducted two secretive votes, trying to determine new leadership for the world’s 1.4 billion Roman Catholics.

The electors returned to their living quarters, Casa Santa Marta, for lunch and reconvened late Thursday afternoon.

The second day of the conclave came after the first vote Wednesday failed to name a successor to Francis.

Before Prevost was picked, some of the cardinals frequently mentioned as candidates to succeed Francis included: Non-Italians Luis Antonio Tagle, 67, of the Philippines, a liberal sometimes referred to as “Francis 2,” France’s Jean-Marc Aveline, Archbishop of Marseille, and Peter Erdo, 72, of Hungary, who was considered a favourite among the more conservative cardinals.

There had been 266 popes, and 217 of the have been Italian. Italy had strong contenders this time, too, including cardinals Pietro Parolin, 70, the Vatican Secretary of State who is considered a moderate, Pierbattista Pizzaballa, 60, the patriarch of Jerusalem who once offered to become a hostage of Hamas in return for the release of children, and Matteo Zuppi, 69, a close associate of Francis.

While it is often said cardinal electors would always shy away from choosing a pope from the US due to America’s outsized global political influence, Prevost’s long experience in Peru may have mitigated those fears among the electors, a CNN report said.

Meanwhile, several world leaders continued to send their congratulatory messages to the the Catholic Church leader.

President Bola Tinubu offered his warmest felicitations to His Holiness, Leo XIV on his election as the Bishop of Rome and the new leader of the Roman Catholic Church.

The President, in a statement issued on by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, also congratulated The Conclave for electing the American as the 267th Bishop of Rome.

Tinubu rejoiced with the leadership of and congregants of the Catholic Church in Nigeria on the historic election of the new Pontiff whose message of faith and hope, he said, already resonates across the globe, with a reassurance from the scriptures of a more peaceful world.

The president affirmed the valued relations shared between Nigeria and the Holy See over many years while acknowledging the rewarding partnership with the Catholic Church in peacebuilding, education, healthcare, infrastructure, and, more recently, the promotion of technology in advancing human capacity.

Tinubu said he believed the election of Pope Leo XIV opens a new chapter in the history of the Catholic Church and the values of love, humanity and charity, particularly to the underprivileged that it has consistently projected.

He prayed that God will continuously shed his light of glory over the new leader of the Catholic Church and grant him good health and wisdom so that he can reach the world with the message of peace and love.

Besides, President Donald Trump celebrated the news that the college of cardinals elected its first American pope, calling the news “a Great Honour for our Country.”

“Congratulations to Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, who was just named Pope,” Trump wrote. “It is such an honour to realise that he is the first American Pope. What excitement, and what a Great Honor for our Country. I look forward to meeting Pope Leo XIV. It will be a very meaningful moment!” he added.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni remarked on the importance of his first remarks in the Vatican, which focused on peace, brotherhood and responsibility, “in a time marked by conflict and unrest”.

“A spiritual legacy that follows the path traced by Pope Francis, and that Italy looks at with respect and hope,” Meloni said in a post to X.

President of the European Commission,Ursula von der Leyen, also congratulated Pope Leo XIV on behalf of the European Union, where millions of civilians draw “daily inspiration from the church”.

“We are confident that Pope Leo XIV will use his voice on the global stage to promote these shared values and encourage unity in the pursuit of a more just and compassionate world,” von der Leyen said.

“The European Union stands ready to work closely with the Holy See to confront global challenges and nurture a spirit of solidarity, respect and kindness,” the commission chief added.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez also congratulated the new pope, writing on X: “May your pontificate contribute to strengthening dialogue and the defense of human rights in a world in need of hope and unity.”

In “A Prayerful Salutation to the New Holy Father: Pope Leo XIV”, former Governor of Anambra state and presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, said the Pope’s emergence at this critical time in the life of the Church and the world was a profound blessing – one that reaffirms the enduring presence of divine guidance in our shared human journey.

“The inaugural address of Pope Leo XIV was both reassuring and inspiring. It radiated humility, moral clarity, and a renewed call to justice, peace, and solidarity with the most vulnerable. In a world overwhelmed by division and despair, his words have rekindled hope in the hearts of millions.

“A member of the Order of Saint Augustine, Pope Leo XIV is a seasoned missionary, a respected canon lawyer, and the former Prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops. His decades of pastoral service, especially in Peru, and his global ecclesial experience are invaluable gifts to the Universal Church and the whole world.

“As a firm believer in moral leadership, I pray that his pontificate will be marked by deep spiritual renewal, courageous dialogue, unwavering service to humanity, and fidelity to the Gospel message,” Obi wrote on his X handle.