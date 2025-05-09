250 Communities Partner PINL to Combat Pipeline Vandalism in Niger Delta

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt





Stakeholders from 250 oil-bearing communities in the Niger Delta have expressed commitment to collaborate with Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited (PINL) in the fight against oil theft and pipeline vandalism in the region.

The stakeholders made the commitment yesterday in Port Harcourt at a meeting organised by PINL to appraise the company’s operation on the Trans Niger Pipeline.

Earlier, in his opening remarks, Community Relations Consultant at PINL, Dr. Akpos Mezeh, said the essence of the gathering was to reflect on the journey so far and strategise for future success.

Mezeh explained, “PINL’s mandate to protect the Trans Niger Pipeline has been achieved through engagements with the host communities. This collaborative approach has not only led to stronger relations but also forged a united front against pipeline vandalism.”

Mezeh outlined PINL’s achievements, including social investments based on needs assessments, environmental restoration, and improved crude oil production.

He said the company had achieved near-zero infractions on the Trans Niger Pipeline, which had boosted investor confidence in the economy and led to increased national revenue.

Mezeh also highlighted factors driving the company’s success, including timely salary payments to surveillance guards, commitment to community welfare, and prioritisation of workers’ safety.

“We are passionate about the safety of workers and the people living in our host communities,” he added.

Mezeh added, “One of our challenges has to do with the prosecution of arrested criminals. Also, leadership tussles in some communities affect progress. I want to appeal to our community leaders not to see the struggle for positions as a do-or-die affair. We also need to address stakeholder and community connivance in pipeline damage.”

He stressed that with continuous cooperation from communities and government security agencies, the mandate of the company would be completely achieved.

At the meeting, traditional leaders, civil society groups, and government representatives took turns to commend PINL and raise critical issues.

The paramount ruler of Eleme, in Rivers State, His Royal Majesty, Philip Osaro Obelle, praised the company’s engagement strategy.

Obelle said, “PINL, you are doing something unique through frequent communication. When you keep people in the dark, they speculate negatively. I must commend you for this interaction with stakeholder.”

The traditional ruler also raised an environmental concern, saying, “What if the earth begins to quake in the Niger Delta when oil and gas companies are gone? The vacuum that is left in the ground after oil is being drilled, are they filling it back?”

President of the Movement for the Survival of Izon Ethnic Nationality in the Niger Delta (MOSIEND), Kennedy Tonjo-West, commended PINL “for doing a wonderful job in protecting the Trans Niger Pipeline across 250 communities in the Niger Delta”.

A representative of the Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA), Young Amachree, stressed the national implications of vandalism, saying, “We must join hands to move this country forward. Vandalism affects all of us because it affects the nation’s economy.

“We commend PINL for working 24/7 to protect the pipelines.”

The meeting ended with a renewed commitment from stakeholders to continue to foster partnerships aimed at sustaining peace and development in oil-producing communities.