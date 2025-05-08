Velex Advisory Convenes Gaming Stakeholders Ahead of Nairobi Summit

Iyke Bede

Velex Advisory will convene gaming regulators, developers, and technology stakeholders from across Africa at the Gaming Tech Summit between June 2 and June 6 at the Safari Park Hotel in Nairobi. The event aims to address the continent’s fast-evolving gaming landscape through a rare regulatory-focused lens.

With Africa’s gaming industry posting $1.8 billion in revenue in 2024 and projections pointing to $2.39 billion this year, the summit arrives amid growing calls for coordinated frameworks to manage the sector’s expansion.

What distinguishes this year’s summit is its emphasis on regulatory dialogue. Authorities from several African countries are expected to participate in sessions covering licensing, platform oversight, cross-border compliance, and player protection. These discussions will take place alongside broader industry panels involving fintech firms, game studios, and infrastructure providers.

The summit’s theme, ‘Enhancing a Balanced Gaming and Tech Ecosystem’, reflects mounting pressure to ensure that the industry’s growth does not outpace policy. Velex Advisory says it intends to create space for long-overdue coordination between regulators and private operators.

Africa’s youthful population is a driving force behind the gaming surge. Mobile-first users, local developers, and esports organisers are reshaping the digital entertainment market, prompting tech companies and investors to pay closer attention to regional dynamics.

Confirmed partners for the summit include Huawei, Sportradar, Mozzart, Betika, and Women in Gaming Africa, among others.

Beyond the main sessions, the summit will feature private matchmaking meetings, startup showcases, and investor briefings aimed at improving market access, funding opportunities, and policy clarity.