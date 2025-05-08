Trump Congratulates First U.S. Pope

US President Donald Trump has congratulated Robert Prevost, a Cardinal from Chicago for being selected as the pope.

Pope Leo XIV was selected on Thursday as the 267th Pope in the history ọf the Catholic Church.

“Prevost will be known as Pope Leo XIV.

“It is such an honour to realise that he is the first American Pope.

“What excitement, and what a great honour for our country,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social Platform.

He said he is looking forward to meeting the pope.

The U.S. President was often at odds with Leo’s predecessor, Pope Francis, over his hardline policy toward migrants.

Francis died on Easter Monday. (dpa/NAN)