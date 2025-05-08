NEMA Launches National Mass Fatality Response Plan

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has launched Nigeria’s National Mass Fatality Response Plan, aimed at enhancing the country’s capacity for effective and coordinated response to mass fatality incidents.

Speaking at the event, the Director General of NEMA, Mrs. Zubaida Umar, described the framework as a testament to the agency’s commitment to strengthening national preparedness and response mechanisms.

“In recent years, Nigeria has witnessed numerous mass fatalities caused by disasters such as explosions, floods, building collapses, epidemics, and other tragic emergencies. These events have left families grieving and communities devastated. Too often, the pain is compounded by the absence of a coordinated and compassionate response. This plan is our collective resolve to change that narrative,” Umar disclosed.

She explained that the plan was developed through a rigorous, consultative, and evidence-based process involving key stakeholders. “Our goal is not only operational efficiency but also to uphold the dignity and identity of every life lost,” she added.

According to the DG NEMA, the plan will significantly boost national capacity to manage mass fatalities by improving inter-agency coordination, promoting transparency and accountability, and most importantly, restoring dignity to victims while providing comfort to their families.

She urged stakeholders to ensure the plan becomes a living document that actively guides operations, training, and response at all levels.

In his welcome remarks, NEMA’s Director of Planning, Research, and Forecasting, Onimode Bandele, commended the DG and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) for their sustained support and determination, leading to the successful completion of the plan — a process that began seven years ago.

Also speaking, Ms. Nourane Houas, Project Coordinator for ICRC Nigeria, expressed optimism that the plan will be swiftly operationalised, enhancing preparedness, coordination, and dignity in mass fatality response efforts.

“This plan is not just policy — it’s a national commitment and a pathway to restoring dignity to the dead and hope to the living,” Houas stated. She added that “ICRC reaffirms its commitment to support its implementation, especially in contexts of armed conflict, through tools, training, and technical assistance.”

In a goodwill message, Dr Latifa Arfaoui, Field Coordinator for Health Emergencies at the World Health Organisation (WHO), praised the plan as a proactive step in strengthening Nigeria’s emergency response.

“The plan will enhance multi-sectoral coordination, ensure responder safety, uphold public health standards, and honour cultural and religious practices in fatality management. WHO stands ready to continue supporting Nigeria at national and sub-national levels with technical expertise and collaboration,” she affirmed.

Providing an overview of the document, Dr. Chukwuemeka Nwafor, Associate Professor of Pathology at the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital, highlighted that the plan ensures dignified, coordinated, and culturally sensitive handling of mass fatality incidents.

He noted that it includes establishing a national registry for the deceased, adopting the Incident Command Structure for crisis response, and conducting regular training and simulations to maintain preparedness and support grieving families.

The National Mass Fatality Response Plan was developed by NEMA in partnership with the ICRC and other key stakeholders in disaster management across Nigeria.

Also at the event, NEMA unveiled its 2025 Climate-Related Disaster Preparedness and Mitigation Strategy. The document assesses the disaster management implications of the 2025 Seasonal Climate Prediction and aims to bolster national preparedness against climate risks and related hazards.