MTN CHAMPS: Ezeakor, Peter, Others Impress with PBs over Sprint 

Chidera Ezeakor who won the 100m event at MTN CHAMPS Benin and finished 2nd to Favour Ashe at the Lagos leg, raced to the overall fastest time of 10.35s, a new Personal Best (PB), in the Senior men’s preliminaries, ahead of Glory Olokpa (10.44s) and Lucky Daje (10.47s) on the Day 2 of the MTN CHAMPS Grand Final inside the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.

There were numerous athletes with Persona Best (PBS) this second day of the grand finale.

In the women’s race, Kate Odumoso bettered her PB from MTN CHAMPS Benin by five-hundredths of a second to emerge as the fastest overall qualifier in the prelims in 11.55s, over Cynthia Chioma who also smashed her PB from 11.65s to 11.56s, and Sophia Efetobore (11.65s).

The Junior men’s category witnessed Williams Stephen stop the timer in a PB of 10.77s to outpace all competitors in the qualification round. Team MTN’s Alvin Onyeama won his heat in an easy 10.89s while Olerirume Righteous rounded up the top three finishers.

It was a spree of PBs in the Junior women’s 100m class as Team MVP’s Ejiro Peter blasted to a new lifetime best of 11.89s, improving from her previous PB of 12.17 to lead all the heats. Not far behind was her teammate Ufuoma Merit who registered a PB of 11.90s to win her heat ahead of Perezide Sigah who also ran a PB of 11.94s.

Emmanuel Salubi was the winner of the men’s 400m hurdles. Nsikak Okon Francis took 2nd while Moses Eze 3rd. Possible Daniel won the junior category, placing above Endurance Favour and Goodluck Kabowei.

More than 2,000 athletes from 136 secondary schools and 93 junior and senior teams are vying for honours at the MTN CHAMPS Grand Final, which enters its third day on Thursday, May 8, and wraps up on May 9, when six team trophies will be awarded.