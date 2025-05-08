Jonathan: Introducing One-party State Via Backdoor Invitation to Crisis

•Obi says labour of Nigeria’s founders in vain

•Flays double standard of protesters under Jonathan

•Ohanaeze Ndigbo: Keeping Nigeria united requires deliberate efforts

Emmanuel Addeh and Chuks Okocha in Abuja





Former President Goodluck Jonathan yesterday warned against any attempt to introduce a one-party structure into the country, explaining that manipulating the political system for selfish ends will be an invitation to crisis.

Speaking in Abuja during a tribute and memorial lecture held in honour of the late elder statesman and nationalist, Chief Edwin Clark, Jonathan agreed that although some countries have successfully practiced the system, it was carefully and meticulously designed to meet certain national objectives.

The former president stated that the issue of Nigeria slipping to a single-party state has been dominating the news in recent times, noting that it was important that he (Jonathan) contributed to the national discourse.

“When you listen to the news or go through social media, that is one thing that on an occasion like this, one needs to talk about. Yes, countries have practiced a one-party system. It may not be evil after all.

“But Julius Nyerere of Tanzania used one party state to stabilise the country in their early days of independence. His country, just like Nigeria, has many tribes and tongues and two principal religions, Christianity and Islam.

“If he had not done that, some parties would toe the line of region, some on the basis of tribes and unity would be difficult. But it was properly planned. It was not by accident. If we must as a nation go the one party route, it must be designed. It must be planned by experts and we must know what we are going into.

“But if we go through the backdoor by political manipulations, then we will be going into a crisis. So, I will advise that probably in a country like Nigeria, we allow the system to stay as it is, which is a multi-party system. But if we for some reason must go one-party, it should not be an accident,” he posited.

Jonathan spoke against the backdrop of the increasing number of defections from the opposition parties to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), which civil society organisations have said won’t augur well for Nigeria’s democracy.

Besides, Jonathan urged the Clark’s family to institute an annual memorial lecture in honour of the late nationalist, saying it would help sustain his vision for a united, equitable, and prosperous Nigeria.

In his intervention at the event, the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, Mr Peter Obi, argued that the sacrifices made by Nigeria’s founding fathers and nationalists like Edwin Clark were in vain, given the situation of the country today.

Obi criticised those who protested for the reversal of the removal of fuel subsidy under Jonathan, but have suddenly become silent under the current administration, lamenting the state of insecurity, poverty and rising cost of living nationwide.

“I am happy that General (Yakubu) Gowon is here and I am happy that former president Goodluck Jonathan is here. But I can tell you that their sacrifice is in vain. They sacrificed for nothing. We were in this country when people were protesting when there was no need to protest under Jonathan.

“Where are those protesters? Have they died? Jonathan raised the price of fuel from N87 to N120 per litre in this country and people were protesting and when it was N900, they were not protesting. Are they dead? Why are we saying it’s not in vain?”, he asked.

Also speaking, former Head of State, Gowon, who chaired the occasion, highlighted the importance of unity in the country. “Nigeria can only make progress when national interest is placed above personal ambition,” he pointed out.

Also, the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, called for unity, justice, and greater state control of resources in Nigeria, stressing that such measures were essential to ensuring equity and a sense of belonging for all citizens.

President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Senator John Azuta-Mbata, who lauded the legacy of the departed leader, described him as a beacon of justice and environmental advocacy.

“His life was a testament to his commitment to the struggle for justice and environmental sustainability. His unwavering determination to address the systemic underdevelopment and poverty that have plagued the region for decades is a legacy that inspires us all to continue the fight for justice, equity, and unity,” he noted.

While highlighting the importance of national cohesion, the Igbo leader reiterated that Nigeria’s diversity should be seen as a strength rather than a weakness, noting that deliberate efforts must be made to foster and maintain unity among the country’s various ethnic groups.

“Our diversity is a strength, not a weakness. However, it requires deliberate efforts to maintain our nation’s unity,” he opined.