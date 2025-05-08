House Summons Cardoso, Edun, Bagudu, Others Over Non-payment of Contractors Since 2024

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The House of Representatives has summoned the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun; Minister of Budget and Economic Planning; Atiku Bagudu; the Accountant-General of the Federation, Babatunde Ogunjimi; the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Yemi Cardoso and the Auditor-General of the Federation, Mr. Shaakaa Chira, over non-payment of contractors since 2024.

The House summoned the officials following the adoption of a motion moved at the plenary on Thursday by Hon. Ezechi Nnamdi.

Moving the motion, the lawmaker expressed concern that contractors across all Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) have not received payment for certified work completed since October 2024, despite budgetary provisions for capital projects in the 2024 Appropriation Act.

Nnamdi explained that budget releases under the 2024 financial year to MDAs remain below 50 per cent, resulting in widespread project abandonment, financial distress among contractors, and an overall negative impact on the economy.

He noted that the non-payment has severely hindered the implementation of critical constituency projects, undermined public confidence in government delivery, and weakened investor trust in the nation’s infrastructure sector.

Nnamdi expressed worry that the delay in payment to contractors has resulted in job losses, stalling of infrastructure development, and disruptions to community-based projects across the federation.

He pointed out that the situation, if left unchecked, could lead to mass protests, legal disputes, and complete paralysis of public projects.

The House resolved to invite the concerned officials to appear before it on Tuesday, May 13, 2025 to explain the reasons for the non-payment of contractors and provide a clear timeline for settling all outstanding verified payments.

It therefore summoned, “The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy; the Honourable Minister of Budget and Economic Planning; the Accountant-General of the Federation; Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria; Auditor-General of the Federation, and any other relevant officials.”

The House, therefore, mandated its Committee on Public Accounts and Committee on Budget and Economic Planning to conduct a joint inquiry into the systemic failure to disburse funds for contractor payments.

It also mandated its committees to investigate accountability lapses at MDAs responsible for processing payments and report back to the House within four weeks with findings and recommendations for remedial legislative action.