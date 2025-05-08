  • Thursday, 8th May, 2025

Gov Eno to Receive Lifetime Africa Achievement Prize in Governance, Public Service

Nigeria | 3 hours ago

The Millennium Excellence Foundation (MEF) has announced that the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria, Pastor Umo Bassey Eno, will be honoured with the prestigious Lifetime Africa Achievement Prize (LAAP) in Governance and Public Service.

A release issued by the Director of Communications for the Millennium Excellence Foundation, Insah Iddrisu, on Tuesday in Accra, said the award will be presented to the governor and other top Africans on May 10, 2025, at a high-profile ceremony at the historic Manhyia Palace in Kumasi, Ghana.

The event will be hosted by His Royal Majesty, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene and Life Patron of the Millennium Excellence Foundation.

The LAAP is one of Africa’s most distinguished recognitions, awarded biennially to outstanding individuals and institutions that have made exceptional contributions to leadership, governance, and continental development. Governor Umo Eno is being celebrated for his transformative and inclusive governance, with a strong emphasis on rural development, agriculture, tourism, and social welfare, all of which have significantly improved the quality of life in Akwa Ibom State.

His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II praised the governor’s leadership, noting that “Governor Eno’s commitment to uplifting lives through innovative governance has made him a model of sub-national leadership in Africa. His inclusive political approach and dedication to excellence endeared him to our Continental Selection Board.”

Other distinguished laureates for the 2025 LAAP include John Dramani Mahama, President of Ghana; Carlos Vila Nova, President of São Tomé and Príncipe; Pedro Santos of Angola, Kone Dossongui of Côte d’Ivoire, and Koffi Djondo of Togo.

The statement said several global dignitaries were expected at the event, with Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu representing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Nigeria’s previous recipients of the Millennium Excellence Awards include President Goodluck Jonathan, Aliko Dangote, Tony Elumelu, Senator Godswill Akpabio, and Professor Wole Soyinka.

The Millennium Excellence Foundation, founded in 1998 by Ambassador Nana Agyeman Prempeh (Ashim Morton), is committed to celebrating African excellence in leadership, peacebuilding, education, and sustainable development. Its inaugural awards ceremony took place in 2000.

Governor Eno’s recognition marks another milestone for Akwa Ibom State on the continental stage, affirming his administration’s far-reaching impact in public service.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.