FGCE Governing Councils Bemoan Neglect of Capacity Building, Stakeholders

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Governing Council Chairmen of Federal Colleges of Education have bemoaned government neglect for capacity building of education stakeholders, inadequate funding and poor infrastructures in the schools.

They have therefore attributed this to lack of operational effectiveness, and inadequate learning resources which hampers the delivery of the core mandates of the colleges, and non-compliance with extant rules.

Rising from a two day workshop attended by no fewer than 120 participants, they however applauded the federal government’s appointment of qualified individuals to Governing Councils of Federal Colleges of Education in the country but asked for the sustenance of the policy.

A communique at the end of the workshop which was made available to journalists in Minna, Niger State, yesterday said the Governing Councils urged the government to develop policies that could enhance effective leadership, improvements and sustainability in the institutions and also effectively use government extant rules and regulations to promote good governance and industrial harmony in the colleges.

The document also strongly suggested that “Colleges of Education should be the only authorized tertiary institutions to award all degree programmes in Education,” and that the policy by the federal government to give stipends to NCE students as a form of motivation should be fully implemented to increase enrollment.”

In addition, the communique signed by Professor Muhammad Bashar Nuhu Tachi, secretary, Forum of FCEs Governing Council Chairmen. suggested that staff of the Federal Colleges of Education should be motivated to achieve increased commitment and productivity in the institutions.

On the funding of the institutions, the participants suggested that the federal government should provide “a budget line for Council activities in FCEs to enhance efficiency and good governance,” adding that “there should be effective communication and transparency in managing the affairs of the colleges.

“Through TETFund, the federal government should also provide intervention on security and power in FCEs,” they submitted.