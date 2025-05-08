  • Thursday, 8th May, 2025

Breaking: US Cardinal Prevost Elected Pope Leo XIV, Becoming First American Pontiff

Breaking | 14 minutes ago

U.S. Cardinal Robert Prevost was elected in a surprise choice to be the new leader of the Catholic Church on Thursday, taking the name Leo XIV, becoming the first American pontiff.

Pope Leo, appeared on the central balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica around 70 minutes after white smoke billowed from a chimney atop the Sistine Chapel signifying the 133 cardinal electors had chosen a new leader for the 1.4 billion-member Catholic Church.

Reuters

